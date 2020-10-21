Covid count rises for a ninth consecutive day

For the ninth consecutive day, West Virginia counted more than 200 new cases of Covid-19 as the death total pushed higher by five as well.
The Department of Health and Human Resources, in its daily pandemic report, tallied 215 cases with a daily positive test rate of 3.36 percent, pulling the cumulative rate higher to 2.84 percent.
The DHHR confirmed the Covid-related deaths of a 62-year-old man from Wetzel County, an 87-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 76-year-old man from Upshur County, an 85-year-old woman from Harrison County and an 89-year-old woman from Cabell County.
Across southern West Virginia, Mercer County continued its recent spike with 18 new cases, according to the DHHR, while Raleigh County added seven to its total including two residents at Raleigh Center, a long-term care facility where two staff members had recently tested positve for the highly infectious disease.
Fayette County added five cases in the Wenesday report, while Wyoming County added four cases.
Elsewhere, Nicholas County added three cases, Greenbrier, Monroe and Summers counties each added one case and McDowell stayed at 106 cumulative cases.
The state has 5,106 active cases, off seven from its record 5,113 on Tuesday.
Cases per county: Barbour (164), Berkeley (1,461), Boone (307), Braxton (47), Brooke (197), Cabell (1,237), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (67), Fayette (727), Gilmer (64), Grant (179), Greenbrier (162), Hampshire (122), Hancock (195), Hardy (102), Harrison (624), Jackson (362), Jefferson (538), Kanawha (3,394), Lewis (68), Lincoln (221), Logan (719), Marion (362), Marshall (262), Mason (167), McDowell (106), Mercer (606), Mineral (206), Mingo (528), Monongalia (2,239), Monroe (206), Morgan (109), Nicholas (177), Ohio (467), Pendleton (73), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (181), Putnam (804), Raleigh (681), Randolph (389), Ritchie (31), Roane (92), Summers (82), Taylor (165), Tucker (58), Tyler (25), Upshur (228), Wayne (513), Webster (26), Wetzel (95), Wirt (32), Wood (505), Wyoming (187).