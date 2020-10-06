The transmission of Covid in southern West Virginia is creeping into schools now that schools are up and running.
As reported on the front page of today’s paper, Wyoming County had to close two more schools on Tuesday because of a Covid case at each. That puts the total, so far in the county, at six schools closed, usually for a two-week duration.
Similarly, new Covid-19 cases have been reported within the Mercer County School system. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph is reporting that, according to the Mercer County Board of Education, the PikeView High School volleyball team and coaches have been placed under quarantine because of exposure to a student athlete outside of Mercer County who tested positive for the highly infectious disease.
The board did not indicate which volleyball game led to the positive exposure or which other team was involved.
The school system also confirmed Monday a positive COVID-19 case involving a teacher at Athens School. In a statement, the school system said students and staff known to be exposed have been quarantined.
Two McDowell County schools are closed this week after a positive Covid-19 case in each school was confirmed and two outbreaks in churches are being investigated.
The school system said in a post Saturday that “after conducting initial contact tracing and investigations, it was determined by the McDowell County Health Department that River View High School will be closed for deep cleaning Oct. 5-9. There will be no sports or activities during this time. Students will return to campus on Oct. 12.”
Any student or staff member who must be quarantined will be contacted.
“The confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events and/or contact and not from infection transmissions within the school,” the school system said. “In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to this case will not be released publicly, however this announcement is made to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.”
According to the daily report from the Department of Health and Human Resources on Tuesday, Mercer County had 10 more cases, pushing its total to 449.
Fayette County added five cases, while both Raleigh and Monroe counties each added four cases in the latest report . Greenbrier County added three.
All other counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market – McDowell, Nicholas, Summers and Wyoming – stayed flat, according to the DHHR.
Statewise, the DHHR reported 194 new cases of Covid and a daily positive test rate of 2.75 percent. The number of active cases in the state stayed at 4,330 on Tuesday, the highest it has been.
The DHHR also confirmed on Tuesday the Covid-related deaths of an 82-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 64-year-old woman from Cabell County, and a 72-year-old man from Cabell County. There have been 364 such deaths in the state.
Cases per county: Barbour (109), Berkeley (1,118), Boone (259), Braxton (13), Brooke (123), Cabell (914), Calhoun (28), Clay (37), Doddridge (35), Fayette (662), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (155), Hardy (95), Harrison (464), Jackson (295), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,930), Lewis (41), Lincoln (189), Logan (664), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (149), McDowell (96), Mercer (449), Mineral (178), Mingo (410), Monongalia (2,115), Monroe (155), Morgan (65), Nicholas (125), Ohio (384), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (641), Raleigh (567), Randolph (280), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (147), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (127), Wayne (426), Webster (9), Wetzel (64), Wirt (12), Wood (384), Wyoming (130).