Covid continues to put patients in intensive care units and on ventilator support

At his Wednesday morning pandemic briefing, Gov. Jim Justice will turn to the grim task of reading off basic information about those who lost their battle against Covid-19.
The governor will have 23 people to mention – though not by name – from Tuesday’s daily report by the Department of Health and Human Resources. He will also have those from Wednesday morning’s report.
Looking at hospitalization statistics and trends, at the number of patients in intensive care units and on ventilator support, at contextual comparsons from October to November, it is difficult to imagine that there won’t be more people, many more, in fact, for the governor’s death list in the days and weeks ahead.
On the state’s color-coded map that tracks the prevalence of the highly infectious disease, 25 of the state’s 55 counties were either in orange or red – the riskiest territory across the landscape – in the Tuesday report.
Measured by infection rate of cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average, there were but eight counties in the state not classified as red – which starts at an average of 25 cases. And that made the state look more like the much debated Harvard Global Health Institute map which, through Sunday, had seven West Virginia counties escaping red.
West Virginia, however, uses a second, controversial metric, a daily positive test percentage that measures the percent of positives tests out of the number of test samples drawn. That allows a county like Greenbrier, by example, to register as the least restrictive green on the state map with a positive test rate of 2.32 percent despite having a red infection rate of 49.49 – nearly double the qualifying standard.
In the DHHR’s Tuesday report, hospitalizations were at 595, the seventh consecutive day of 500 or more and the 15th consecutive day of 400 or more. On Nov. 1, there were 254.
Also on Nov. 1, there were 116 patients in intensive care units across the state and 43 patients on ventilators. Those numbers on Tuesday were at 166 and 81, respectively – both record highs.
Another record, there were 16,921 active cases of Covid in the state on Tuesday. On Nov. 1, 5,558.
With national public health officials saying the worst is ahead of us, context from November is disconcerting: there were 23,935 new confirmed Covid cases – an average of 198 cases per day – compared with 8,879 total cases in October; and there were 301 deaths in November – an average of 10 per day – compared with 103 total in October.
And on the first day of December, the DHHR reported 976 new Covid cases across the state with 23 deaths and a 6.07 percent positive test rate.
For now, this is the death list the governor will read Wednesday morning, including five men and women from the nine-county region that this newspaper covers: DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 99-year-old man from Marshall County, a 72-year-old man from Fayette County, a 91-year-old man from Harrison County, an 81-year-old man from Wood County, an 88-year-old man from Raleigh County, an 82-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old man from Cabell County, a 59-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 90-year-old woman from Pocahontas County, a 69-year-old man from Mercer County, a 77-year-old man from Harrison County, a 55-year-old woman from Harrison County, a 60-year-old man from Boone County, a 76-year-old woman from Lincoln County, a 68-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 66-year-old woman from Wyoming County, a 79-year-old woman from Berkeley County, an 80-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 92-year-old woman from Ritchie County, a 74-year-old man from Mineral County, an 83-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 77-year-old man from Mineral County, and a 73-year-old man from Lincoln County.
Cases per county: Barbour (441), Berkeley (3,374), Boone (663), Braxton (119), Brooke (682), Cabell (2,956), Calhoun (81), Clay (120), Doddridge (125), Fayette (1,177), Gilmer (209), Grant (405), Greenbrier (534), Hampshire (353), Hancock (753), Hardy (295), Harrison (1,463), Jackson (706), Jefferson (1,413), Kanawha (5,785), Lewis (242), Lincoln (433), Logan (1,069), Marion (927), Marshall (1,276), Mason (513), McDowell (629), Mercer (1,374), Mineral (1,356), Mingo (990), Monongalia (3,373), Monroe (379), Morgan (297), Nicholas (371), Ohio (1,613), Pendleton (109), Pleasants (101), Pocahontas (215), Preston (664), Putnam (2,009), Raleigh (1,644), Randolph (718), Ritchie (182), Roane (188), Summers (274), Taylor (360), Tucker (141), Tyler (141), Upshur (523), Wayne (1,052), Webster (69), Wetzel (415), Wirt (117), Wood (2,639), Wyoming (756).