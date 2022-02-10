Covid continues fast retreat from state

As what has been recorded elsewhere around the world as well as in the United States, Omicron’s retreat from West Virginia and the southern coalfields is happening as fast as its record-setting rise over the holidays and into the new year.
In Thursday’s report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), all major statistical categories – from active Covid cases to hospitalizations – were falling off a ledge.
Even deaths, the trailing statistic in a pandemic, were down to 27 in the report from 39 the day before. That is still a big number. On Monday of this week, the 7-day average was 11 deaths per day.
But as the positive test rate declines, history shows, cases will decline. So, too, will hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care units and on ventilator breathing support. Finally, deaths will ease up.
On Wednesday, the DHHR counted 7,589 active cases, down from 8,339 the day before and down from 11,057 one week prior – Wednesday, Feb. 2. Two weeks ago, on Jan. 26, active cases totaled 17,525.
Across The Register-Herald’s primary market of nine counties, the number of active cases fell from 2,135 in the Wednesday report to 1,855 on Thursday.
The positive test rate continued its downward trajectory, hitting 12.73 percent after setting a record 25.74 percent on Jan. 19. On Feb. 1, the DHHR had counted 3,339 active cases across the region.
Hospitalizations were at 205 on Thursday, down from a record 1,097 on Feb. 2.
In its Thursday report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 88-year-old female from Morgan County, a 76-year-old female from Summers County, a 65-year-old female from Harrison County, a 65-year-old male from Ritchie County, a 78-year-old male from Monroe County, a 79-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 94-year-old female from Marshall County, a 73-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year-old female from Jackson County, a 46-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 56-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year-old male from Wood County, an 85-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 100-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 74-year-old male from Jackson County, a 59-year-old female from Cabell County, an 80-year-old female from Monongalia County, an 80-year-old female from Jackson County, a 44-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 43-year-old female from Fayette County, a 45-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 65-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 43-year-old male from Monroe County, an 89-year-old male from Preston County, a 63-year-old male from Monongalia County, and an 80-year-old female from Cabell County.