The surge team of the Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) will be hosting three free Covid-19 vaccine, booster and testing clinics this week.
The first clinic will take place at the Welch National Guard Armory located at 600 Stewart Street. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come, first serve basis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
The two other clinics are scheduled for Thursday from noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley and at John Stewart United Methodist Church located at 102 Jones Street in Bluefield where services are available from noon to 6 p.m.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. No appointment is necessary.
Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.
For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 surge team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @PAAC.Surge for updates.