charleston, w.va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free testing, vaccine and booster clinic in Hilltop, W.Va., on Saturday, June 10, at the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center, 285 The Baptist Road.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come, first served basis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing is now being administered at clinics. Pfizer and Omicron booster shots are being offered.
For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
