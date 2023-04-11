Charleston, W.Va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free Covid-19 testing, vaccine, and booster clinic on Saturday from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center, 285 The Baptist Road, in Hilltop.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is needed.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required.
For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.