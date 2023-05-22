charleston, w.va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free Covid-19 testing, vaccine, and booster clinic in Hilltop on Friday, May 26, from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at the Hilltop Baptist Convention Center located at 285 The Baptist Road.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up. The team is offering Pfizer and Omicron booster shots.
All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
No appointment is needed, and no insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing is now being administered at clinics.
For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.