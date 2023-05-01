Charleston, W.Va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free Covid-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Thursday, May 4, in Bluefield, W.Va., at John Stewart United Methodist Church.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come, first served basis from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing and booster shots are now available.
For more information call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @PAAC.Surge for updates.
