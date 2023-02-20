charleston, w.va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing and vaccine team will host a free Covid-19 testing, vaccine and booster clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Athens, on the campus of Concord University in the Student Union.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing is available. The clinic offers Pfizer and Omicron booster shots.
For more information call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
