charleston, w.va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing and vaccine team will host a free Covid-19 testing, vaccine and booster clinic on Wednesday, March 8, on the campus of Concord University in Athens, W.Va.
The clinic will take place at the Student Union. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing is available. For booster shots, the surge team is offering Pfizer and Omicron.
For more information call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
