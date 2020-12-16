On a day when the Covid-19 death toll in West Virginia surpassed the 1,000-person mark, Greenbrier County’s woes continued unabated as it soared into the red — the most perilous category on the state’s color-coded County Alert System map.
According to health department figures, Greenbrier also topped a 1,000-person mark Wednesday, with 1,006 cumulative cases since the first county resident was diagnosed with the virus on March 26. The county has nearly doubled the total of infected persons since Dec. 1, when the cumulative figure was 552.
The 16-day surge is also reflected in the current active cases, which totaled 244 on Dec. 1, and crested at 535 on Wednesday. In addition, Greenbrier has seen its death toll more than double in that same span, going from 11 on Dec. 1 to Wednesday’s 25.
At Tuesday’s conference call meeting of the Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force, warnings were issued that the county currently has “significant community spread” of the virus. The task force cautioned local residents to be careful with gatherings during Christmas.
“Even outdoor gatherings carry risk, because people don’t always wear masks or distance properly,” the task force reported.
Although vaccines are being administered in the county, supplies are limited. Frontline health care providers and nursing home residents and staff will receive this first wave of vaccines.
Phase 1 of the vaccine distribution in West Virginia also includes emergency responders, infrastructure workers, home health care providers, teachers and utility workers, among others, according to a list that emerged from Gov. Jim Justice’s midweek Covid-19 briefing.
The health department indicated to the task force that the general public probably will not be eligible for vaccines until February or March, after those aforementioned prioritized populations have been fully vaccinated.
Greenbrier County is the site of one of the state’s five vaccine distribution hubs, from which vaccine will be parceled out to health care facilities and pharmacies.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to The Register-Herald’s Tuesday request for additional information about the particulars of that distribution, including how many doses of vaccine were shipped to Greenbrier County this week and where in the county the distribution hub is located.
