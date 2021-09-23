Three cases of Covid-19 were reported at Woodrow Wilson High School on Thursday, principal Rocky Powell announced.
In a recorded phone call to parents on Thursday afternoon, Powell asked that parents monitor students for signs and symptoms of Covid.
If a student gets a positive Covid test result, Powell asked parents to notify him immediately.
There were 15,177 active cases of Covid reported in the state on Thursday, with West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reporting 672 active cases in Raleigh County on Thursday.