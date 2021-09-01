As the state set a record for the number of Covid patients on ventilators on Wednesday, and as Covid cases accelerated faster throughout the region than across the state in total, 22 more people were reported to have died in West Virginia of Covid-related complications.
As is his practice, Gov. Jim Justice read through a list of 32 such victims to start off the pandemic press briefing on Wednesday, noting that two people on the list each were 34 years old. One of those was from Monroe County. Mercer County had two more elderly people on the list and McDowell had one as well.
“It is a shame beyond belief,” the governor said.
“The only way on this planet that we know how to get out of this is to get vaccinated,” Justice said, noting accelerating numbers of victims in the state.
The first record to fall was the number of patients on ventilator support, according to retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer who serves as director of the Joint Interagency Task Force, which coordinates the state’s vaccination efforts. As of Wednesday morning, Hoyer said there were 109 people on assisted breathing, five more than the record 104 set Jan. 10.
Another record under assault is the number of patients in intensive care units – 202 as of the DHHR’s Wednesday morning report, just shy of the 219 set on Jan. 6.
The DHHR report also showed 647 people hospitalized with Covid, well off its high of 818 set on Jan. 5, but up by 595 cases from 52 recorded on July 4
The positive test rate was at 9.54 percent in the Wednesday report, which has pulled the overall rate up to 5.22 percent.
The daily report also showed 17,664 active Covid cases in the state, 921 more than the previous day. Since Aug. 1, active cases have grown by 15,184.
Again, the governor said he was not inclined to issue a mandatory mask order for schools or elsewhere.
He said he was “trying to skate this razorblade” between those who are calling for mask mandates and those who are opposed to such an order.
“I do not believe we need to move as far as a mask mandate or other mandates right now,” the governor said.
Hoyer was direct.
“Get vaccinated. That is the only way we are going to be able to manage this going forward,” he said.
Cases across the nine-country region that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market ended the month on a comparatively steep incline.
In all nine counties, the number of cases from Aug. 25 through Aug. 31, were 1,834 higher that the week prior. Last week, the numbers were 1,248 higher than the week prior. Three weeks ago, from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, the number of cases were up 659 over the previous week.
Overall, the number of regional cases climbed 13.6 percent over the past three weeks while the statewide case count climbed 11.6 percent.
The accelerating trend played out in each and every one of the nine counties.
Raleigh County, the region’s most populous county, has seen its number of cases jump 11 percent (846 cases) the last three weeks, from a total of 7,403 to 8,249. In the last week alone, the spike was 375 cases.
Starting the week of Aug. 11, Fayette County has added 83, 143 and then 218 cases in each succeeding week through Wednesday.
In Monroe County, where schools have been closed until Sept. 7, cases were up 23 the week of Aug. 11-18. Last week, the count was 158.