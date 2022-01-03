Covid cases nearly double the rate from a week ago

Active cases of Covid-19 jumped in West Virginia over the holiday weekend, rising to 15,015, nearly doubling what they were one week ago.
In the first report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) since Thursday, Dec. 30, the state’s positive test rate and hospitalizations also turned dramatically upward.
The state’s positive test rate hit 19.33 percent on Sunday after a steady rise from 12.58 percent last Monday.
It was the eighth consecutive day for the positive test rate to register in double digits, starting with a 10.84 percent reading a week ago Sunday.
Hospitalizations were at 721 on Sunday, according to the DHHR’s Monday report, up 40 in the previous 24 hours and 144 – or 25.0 percent – from a week ago Monday when they were at 577.
While the statistics point to a growing influence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, there were 75 cases total with the new and highly contagious variant. That is up from 18 that the state identified in last Thursday’s report but still a small percentage of all cases, dominated by the Delta variant.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus expert, said last week that the spread of the Omicron variant in West Virginia lagged behind the rest of the nation.
Gov. Jim Justice has warned that the latest surge could overrun hospitals. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 81 percent of intensive-care unit beds statewide are in use, including 31 percent for Covid-19 patients.
The governor will host a pandemic press briefing today, Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m. in Charleston.
The West Virginia Hospital Association, too, is sounding the alarm, saying that the high number of Covid-19 patients combined with hospital visits for trauma, flu and other patients “has strained the health care system, and now after nearly two years, the system is nearing a breaking point as health care workers are mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausted.”
There were 11,138 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide last week, breaking the one-week record of 9,587 set in mid-September. The state surpassed 2,000 positive cases for the first time, the AP reported, doing so on three consecutive days, including a record 2,564 on Friday.
Meanwhile, the number of people being treated in an intensive care unit since last Monday fell from 200 to 189 and patients on ventilator support increased from 102 to 114 over the same period.
Across the state, transmission rates are going up. As of Monday, 38 of the state’s 55 counties were in red, the highest, on the state’s color-coded chart that measures the prevalence of the disease. Across the nine-country region that makes up the primary market of The Register-Herald, eight of nine counties are red with Summers County being the exception.
Likewise, the number of active cases is up in each of the nine regional counties, with a cumulative total of 2,294 in Monday’s report, up 332 or 16.9 percent from Thursday, Dec. 30, the last time before Monday that the DHHR put out a count.
Raleigh, the most populous county in the region, is outpacing all other counties with the number of active cases with 520, up 84 from last Thursday and 186 since Thanksgiving eve. Mercer County has counted 436 active cases, followed by Fayette (329), Greenbrier (295), Nicholas (190), Wyoming (183), Monroe (143), McDowell (120) and Summers (78).