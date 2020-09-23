Over the course of the next few weeks, with students returning to school and the weather cooling, public health officials will be keeping an anxious eye on Covid test results.
The U.S. is now entering a prime time for a surge in coronavirus cases.
Whether that plays out in West Virginia or not is to be seen, but the number of new daily confirmed cases in the U.S. over the past 10 days has jumped more than 15 percent. The country is seeing an average of about 40,000 new cases a day based on a seven-day average, according to a New York Times database.
Nearly 800 deaths are currently being reported daily in the U.S. Some health experts have predicted the death toll – which has now cleared 200,000 – could climb to 300,000 by the end of the year.
There are 3,543 active Covid-19 cases in West Virginia, one off the record set Monday.
In Fayette County on Tuesday, health officer Dr. Anita Stewart said recent testing is expetced to show a 7.5 percent positivity rate – in a county that is already bumping up against “red” classification, the worst, in the state’s color-coded map that measures transmission of the highly infectious disease.
In Wyoming County, where a school was closed Tuesday for 14 days because of a single reported infection, the seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 population rose to 14.01 – near orange territoiry (15.0) where in-person classes would have to be abandoned for distance learning and athletic competitions would come to a halt.
Summers County, too, was nearing orange classification. It has seen a 64 percent jump in confirmed cases in the past week, and as of Tuesday, its rolling average was 13.63.
Also in gold was Nicholas County with a rolling average of 12.25.
Statewide on Tuesday, the positive test rate was 4.78 percent as the Department of Health and Human Resources reported another 213 new cases of Covid-19, 26 of them from the nine-county region in southern West Virginia that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market.
Fayette County led the way with eight new cases of the virus while Raleigh County – the most populous of the one – added six cases.
Summers and Nicholas counties each added four cases and Wyomning added two.
Another Covid-19 related death was reported Tuesday in Mercer County, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, bringing the county’s coronavirus death toll to date to 27.
The state has counted 317 Covid-related deaths.
Tuesday’s case is the third virus death in Mercer County that is not associated with the Princeton Health Care Center. te news organization reported.
– The Register-Herald