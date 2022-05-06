Covid cases increasing, officials eyeing future issues

An increase in the number of new Covid cases in West Virginia continues, but a broader spread in cases could occur within the next month.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing Friday that the current spike in cases as well as the increases in the RT value (the rate of spread) and hospitalizations in the state are caused by the recent spring breaks and Easter holidays.
Active cases rose to 1,114 on Friday, up from under 200 last month, and hospitalizations once again surpassed 100.
Hoyer said the current upward trend is probably not related to the national surge in cases , but the state will feel the impact of that.
The current seven-day average number of new Covid cases was 53,133 in the U.S. Friday, up 25 percent from the previous seven-day average of 42,427, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).
“We could still see in the next three to four weeks that broader national surge because we tend to be about three to four weeks behind those numbers,” he said.
Hoyer said that is why it is “exceptionally important” for everyone to get vaccinated and boosted, especially right before summer family travels.
“We’ve got to be aware this dreaded killer is not gone,” Justice said after reading a list of 10 more Covid-related deaths, bringing the state total to 6,680.
Justice said deaths can be prevented with vaccinations and boosters.
“Without any question, we all know how safe they are,” he said. “This dreaded killer is not gone, and we’re going to have to find a way to live with it … We can do that with vaccines.”
Justice said it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that the vaccines work, as they have for many other diseases.
“The more people get vaccinated, the less we lose, the less hospitalized,” he said. “Life is about stacking the deck in your favor in as many situations as you possibly can. I believe God above expects us to use our brains.”
State Covid-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the vaccinations and boosters are particularly crucial for those 50 and over, who have made up 95 percent of the deaths in West Virginia.
Marsh said data from Israel show how important boosters are to keep up immunity, and it has “become very clear” the Omicron variants pose a greater risk for those over 50.
Although the vaccination rate in the state is slow, people continue to get vaccinated and boosted.
Hoyer said that between April 6 and May 6, 6,481 residents received their first doses of the vaccine.
“These people took time to get educated on the value of the vaccine and they went out and got it,” he said. “It’s a big reason why the Governor continues to press his efforts to educate people.”
“It’s never too late to make a decision that could save your life,” Justice said. “Out of these thousands of people, who knows how many lives we might save. It could be one. It could be 60. But what we do know is that every life is worth saving.”