Covid cases in W.Va., U.S. exploding

Transmission of Covid-19 continued racing across the country on Saturday, adding confirmed cases of the highly infectious disease, jamming hospitals, testing the country’s public health capacity and raising the nation’s death toll.
West Virginia and the southern reaches of the state were not immune.
New daily U.S. cases have almost doubled in less than three weeks after hitting 100,000 for the first time. On Friday, the country hit a record 195,542 new cases, the latest of several recent daily highs, according to a database kept by Johns Hopkins University.
As of early Saturday night, 255,588 people had died of Covid-19 in the United States.
The numbers in West Virginia have been similarly alarming. On Saturday, the state recorded its third consecutive day of more than 1,000 confirmed cases, ending the week with 6,806 more than last Sunday – a 21 percent hike.
Proof that the virus is lapping testing, there were 73,753 tests performed this past week, a 7.9 percent jump.
The Department of Health and Human Services also reported 19 deaths in its daily report – including three in Summers County, two in Fayette County and one each in Nicholas and Monroe counties over the past two days – making it 76 statewide for the week.
“Covid-19 is spreading significantly in West Virginia and we’re starting to see the impact of that both on the color of our public alert map and also on the number of people who are dying and the number of people who are getting sick,” State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said at the state’s Friday pandemic briefing.
The color alert map, which Marsh called “a public health map,” showed 17 counties in orange on Saturday morning, four in the most restrictive red. Both colors denote higher levels of transmission of the disease.
The state Department of Education’s color-coded map, released Saturday afternoon, showed no counties in red and 13 in orange.
By contrast, the highly regarded and more rigorous risk level map by Harvard’s Global Health Institute had colored 44 counties – including all in southern West Virginia – red.
But by whatever matrix, cases here and around the country are exploding.
Raleigh County ended the week with 26 more cases on Saturday after posting 32 on Friday and 132 on Thursday. For the week, the county had added 267 cases, a 24 percent jump – higher than the state’s – in all cases recorded since the pandemic showed up in the Mountain State on March 17.
Mercer County, too, continued to struggle tamping down transmission of the disease, recording 31 more cases on Saturday after recording 38 on Friday. For the week, Mercer had added 170 cases.
Elsewhere across the nine-county region that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market, Fayette County added 17 cases, Greenbrier 12, McDowell 10, Monroe 5, Nicholas 8, Summers 9 and Wyoming 13.
All nine counties, with the exception of Summers, posted transmission rates in the red on the DHHR map on Saturday. Because the state allows a county to use the more forgiving of two metrics, the positive test percentages for those seven allowed them to show less concerning colors. Six were in yellow while Nicholas was in gold and Summers was in the least restrictive green. Only Wyoming was in a restrictive category, orange.
Statewide, the DHHR reported 1,118 positive tests and a positive test rate of 4.80 percent. The cumulative rate is now at 3.45 percent.
The DHHR also reported a record 12,775 active cases, 416 hospitalizations, and 54 patients on ventilator support – a record.
The state crossed over the million mark with 1,008,036 lab tests completed overall.
Gov. Jim Justice has been pushing his pandemic team to test more so that those who are carrying the virus can be isolated, thus keeping them from infecting other people.
But testing only goes so far, Marsh said Friday.
“We can see that that is not working sufficiently for us to be able to stop the spread of Covid-19; in fact, the spread of Covid-19 is increasing,” Marsh said
He said it’s still the same precautionary measures that he and others repeatedly emphasize – properly wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands – that will get the numbers down.
“If masks are off, risk goes up,” Marsh said.
Marsh is concerned that hospital capacity, in good shape for now, could become a problem if the numbers multiply as they have in recent weeks.
“I have a lot of faith in each West Virginia person but it is time to step up and we’re not doing a good enough job at this point,” Marsh said.
Justice will hold two pandemic briefings this coming week instead of the regular three because of the Thanksgiving holiday. He has warned recently that if the numbers do not improve, he might have to issue targeted – perhaps by county – restrictions in addition to his recent enforceable mask mandate.
Other states are trying a variety of approaches to turn the upward curve in cases without hurting their economies by shutting down bars, restaurants, hair salons and barber shops. Some have closed schools for the balance of the calendar year and others are using curfews.
What almost all officials – political and medical – agree on is that more cases will result in more deaths.
Deaths reported Saturday:
A 61-year-old man from Fayette County, a 74-year-old man from Summers County, a 66-year-old man from Logan County, a 90-year-old man from Nicholas County, an 80-year-old man from Marshall County, an 80-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 79-year-old man from Cabell County, an 89-year-old man from Cabell County, a 62-year-old man from Wood County, a 63-year-old man from Harrison County, a 91-year-old woman from Harrison County, an 85-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 92-year-old woman from Harrison County, a 69-year-old woman from Mason County, an 83-year-old man from Putnam County, an 85-year-old woman from Mason County, a 96-year-old man from Wetzel County and an 88-year-old man from Morgan County.
Deaths reported Friday:
An 83-year-old man from Marshall County, a 70-year-old man from Logan County, a 59-year-old woman from Boone County, a 74-year-old woman from Lincoln County, a 72-year-old man from Monroe County, a 92-year-old woman from Ohio County, a 79-year-old man from Marion County, an 85-year-old woman from Mineral County, a 79-year-old man from Fayette County, a 68-year-old woman from Summers County, a 95-year-old woman from Summers County, a 74-year-old man from Pleasants County, a 71-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 77-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old man from Jackson County and an 85-year-old man from Hampshire County.
Cases per county: Barbour (333), Berkeley (2,600), Boone (570), Braxton (99), Brooke (503), Cabell (2,508), Calhoun (55), Clay (104), Doddridge (103), Fayette (1040), Gilmer (182), Grant (270), Greenbrier (373), Hampshire (256), Hancock (494), Hardy (192), Harrison (1,052), Jackson (648), Jefferson (1,128), Kanawha (5,135), Lewis (217), Lincoln (377), Logan (978), Marion (701), Marshall (986), Mason (327), McDowell (567), Mercer (1,194), Mineral (934), Mingo (901), Monongalia (2,985), Monroe (326), Morgan (233), Nicholas (299), Ohio (1,262), Pendleton (93), Pleasants (69), Pocahontas (94), Preston (432), Putnam (1,585), Raleigh (1,359), Randolph (617), Ritchie (120), Roane (144), Summers (251), Taylor (247), Tucker (101), Tyler (119), Upshur (422), Wayne (885), Webster (50), Wetzel (363), Wirt (83), Wood (2,035), Wyoming (597).