Active Covid cases are climbing rapidly across the state, including spikes in each of the nine counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market.
The incline has been especially steep in Raleigh County, the region’s most populous, where the count has added 639 active cases – a rise of 128 percent – over the past three days.
Cumulatively throughout the region, active cases were at 3,550 in the Friday morning report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), a climb of 942 in the previous 24 hours, a 36 percent jump from Thursday’s report.
Cases in Fayette County were up 87 or nearly 30 percent while Greenbrier recorded 106 more active cases than two days prior, a 44.4 percent jump.
Cases rose from 94 to 166 in McDowell County, from 432 to 476 in Mercer, from 102 to 128 in Monroe, from 93 to 116 in Nicholas, from 83 to 86 in Summers and from 142 to 164 in Wyoming County.
In Tuesday’s report, the DHHR had counted 1,826 active cases across the region, about half of where the number stands now. On the same day, the DHHR had counted 500 cases in Raleigh County before adding, on consecutive days, 299, 193 and 148 active cases.
Statewide, 2,547 active cases were added to the DHHR tally, pushing the total to 17,364, a 17 percent rise. Also, 5,061 new cases across West Virginia were reported on Friday.
As active cases continued to accelerate throughout the week, the positive test rate remained high. It came in at 19.12 percent in the Friday report, the 15th consecutive day of being above 15 percent, the fifth consecutive day of being above 18 percent, and the ninth day since the new year of being above 18 percent.
Covid hospitalizations declined by 12 from Thursday to Friday while the number of patients in intensive care units fell by 10 to 206 and the number of patients on ventilator breathing support was down five to 130.
Including a 33-year-old female from Monroe County, the DHHR said there were 13 more Covid deaths in the Friday report, pushing the total to 5,516. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 66-year-old male from Mineral County, a 73-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 83-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 57-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year-old female from Monroe County, a 58-year-old female from Mason County, a 79-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 68-year-old male from Doddridge County, a 78-year-old male from Wood County, an 86-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year-old male from Taylor County, an 88-year-old male from Jefferson County, and an 83-year-old female from Harrison County.