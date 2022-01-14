FILE - A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine injection by a pharmacist at a clinic in Lawrence, Mass., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. As children’s health nonprofits, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities, enforce rules to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 in the populations they serve, their policies have upset some families who are unable or unwilling to get a COVID-19 vaccine.