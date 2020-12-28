Covid cases and deaths fall in W.Va.

New Covid cases and deaths fell dramatically from recent trend lines in the daily report by the Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday, but Gov. Jim Justice was mindful during a pandemic briefing to point out that testing for the virus also fell over the weekend.
The bottom line for Covid’s continued spread in the state shows itself in the daily positive test rate, which skied to a record 16.39 percent, in the Rt transmission rate, which came in at 1.13, the second worst in the country, and in a much-discussed color-coded West Virginia map which showed all but three of 55 counties in red and orange where Covid’s prevalence is highest.
The DHHR reported 726 new Covid cases and nine deaths on Monday, well below last week’s daily averages of 1,119 and 17.8, respectively. But test results fell, too, to 4,463 on Monday and 4,837 on Sunday, down sharply from a daily December average of 11,334.
Meanwhile, daily positive test rates have not dropped beneath 8 percent since Dec. 12 and have been above 10 percent five times since then.
Again, the governor urged West Virginians to wear their masks when out in public and, to those at least 65 years old, to put church services on the back burner for a while.
The governor pointed to hope on the horizon in the form of vaccines, 60,875 of which had been secured by the state as of late Monday afternoon and 30,730 of which had been administered.
By the end of the day, the governor said, all residents and staffers at 214 nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state will have been offered the vaccine.
“That’s 100 percent of our long-term care facilities that we will have offered the vaccine to in our state and before other states have even gotten started,” Justice said.
But the immediate reality is growing concern that the holidays will add a surge atop of a Thanksgiving surge that has swelled both caseloads and deaths in the state and across the country, putting hospital capacities in jeopardy.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, warned on Sunday that a Thanksgiving holiday weekend surge of coronavirus infections may be getting another bump as Americans gather for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.
Fauci, one of the country’s leading infectious disease specialists and a White House advisor, expressed optimism in a CNN Sunday appearance about the pace of vaccine distribution, which began this month after two drugs made by Pfizer and Moderna gained federal regulators' approval.
But he said he agreed with President-elect Joe Biden, who warned last Tuesday that “our darkest days in this battle against Covid are ahead of us.”
The United States recorded an average of 189,578 daily new Covid-19 cases over the past week and 2,250 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
“When you are dealing with a baseline of 200,000 cases per day and 2,000 deaths per day with the hospitalizations over 120,000, we are really at a very critical point,” Fauci said.
Regionally, the nine-county area that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market added 135 new Covid cases in the Monday report, down from last week’s average of 215.
Mercer County, struggling to control transmission of the highly infectious disease, added 48 cases, down from last week’s daily average of 64.
Raleigh added 30 new Covid cases in the Monday report while Greenbrier added 19 and Fayette added 16.
On Monday, the DHHR confirmed nine Covid-related deaths, including an 89-year-old woman from Greenbrier County, that county’s 47th. Also on the list were an 80-year-old man from Hampshire County, a 92-year-old man from Cabell County, an 85-year-old man from Monongalia County, a 45-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 99-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 82-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old man from Cabell County, and a 94-year-old man from Hampshire County.
— CNBC contributed to this report.