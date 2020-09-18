Covid case confirmed at Victory Baptist Academy

Victory Baptist Academy, a private religious school in Raleigh County, has confirmed a case of Covid-19, school officials announced Friday.
Principal Sam Childers said an adult at the school recently tested positive for the disease but is recovering without serious symptoms.
The school will be closed for the next two weeks, as students do virtual learning, said Childers.
"We've got teachers from our school in front of a camera, so our students are able to have their own teachers teaching their classes, still," said Childers. "And that would be all of our core academic subjects that they're able to get still, fully, which I think is pretty good.
"It's not ideal," he added. "In-person would be the very best, but for what we're allowed to do, I think it's pretty good."
Victory Baptist Academy is operated by Victory Baptist Church, an independent Baptist church in Beaver. Childers said Victory Baptist Academy had hosted a back-to-school orientation two to three weeks prior to the adult at Victory testing positive for Covid. There had been no large gatherings since that time, said Childers.
"We contacted the school family immediately," he added. "We've let our whole school family know what's going on, all along."
He said the Raleigh Health Department had been notified immediately of the case.
"We've been following their recommendations through this," he reported. "That's where our protocols are coming from."
Victory Baptist had tested all teachers on Aug. 25 and reported no positive cases, according to a post on the school Facebook page.
The school opened five days per week to approximately 150 students, according to posts on the page.
Victory Baptist pastor Dr. Rollan Roberts is also a Republican state senator.
Public schools in Raleigh County reported cases of Covid-19 during the second week of school. During the week of Sept. 14, one case each was reported on two school buses — #57 and #226.
A case was also reported at Trap Hill Middle School during the same week.
At least one of the school bus cases involved an adult patient.
Raleigh Health Department Nursing Director Candance Hurd was not immediately available for comment on Friday afternoon.