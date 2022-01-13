Covid active cases double in Raleigh County

Active Covid cases have nearly doubled in Raleigh County the past two days, rising from 500 to 991, according to the Thursday morning report from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
It is a trend that is being reflected through the region and the state, though not to the degree that public health officials are seeing in Raleigh County.
Active cases are up throughout The Register-Herald’s primary market of nine counties in southern West Virginia, rising from 2,167 in the Wednesday report to 2,608 on Thursday, a 20.4 percent increase. The two-day climb was 42.8 percent, according to DHHR data.
Next to Raleigh, Mercer County has the most active cases with 432, a jump of 60 in the previous day. Fayette County, too, has seen a dramatic increase in active cases, up 87 – or nearly 30 percent from Tuesday to Wednesday – to 379.
Statewide, the DHHR reported 14,817 active cases through Wednesday, a climb of 1,210 or 8.9 percent. The DHHR also reported a record-smashing 5,457 new cases of the highly contagious disease in the state on Wednesday, besting the previous day’s record of 4,440 by 1,017 or just a tick below a 23 percent increase.
The statewide positive test rate remains near record levels as well, coming in at 19.51 percent on Wednesday, the 14th consecutive day that number has been above 15 percent, the fourth consecutive day it has been above 18 percent and the eighth day since the new year that it has been above 18 percent. The record is 21.27 percent, set more than a year ago on Dec. 22, 2020.
All other statistics collected by the DHHR are leaning if not rushing toward an elevated level of community spread of the disease.
Hospitalizations across the state moved up to 861 on Wednesday, 16 more than Tuesday’s bed count. The number of patients being treated for the disease in an intensive care unit in the state was 217 on Wednesday, up only one in the previous 24 hours but up from 181 on Thanksgiving day. The record is still a ways off, at 296 on Sept. 29. On July 3, the number was six.
The number of patients on a ventilator for breathing support was down three to 135 on Wednesday, but its trend, too, is up, having risen from 97 on Thanksgiving. Its record high is 195 set Sept. 25.
The percentage of fully vaccinated state residents remained at 52.5 percent in the DHHR’s Thursday report, and the number of deaths rose by 22, including five people from the region. The statewide Covid death toll is 5,503.
In its Thursday morning report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 30-year-old male from Harrison County, a 74-year-old male from Lewis County, a 58-year-old male from Marshall County, a 48-year-old female from Marion County, a 66-year-old female from Fayette County, a 58-year-old male from Randolph County, a 67-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 74-year-old female from Tyler County, a 62-year-old female from Harrison County, a 74-year-old male from Jackson County, an 86-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 70-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 62-year-old male from Wood County, a 78-year-old male from Harrison County, a 58-year-old female from Ohio County, an 84-year-old male from Wetzel County and a 69-year-old female from Raleigh County.
Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year-old male from Clay County, an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old female from Gilmer County, and a 69-year-old male from Mercer County. These deaths range from December 2021 through early January 2022.
Current active cases across the region are: Fayette 379, up from 292; Greenbrier 294, up from 239; McDowell 92, down from 94; Mercer 432, up from 372; Monroe 102, up from 89; Nicholas 93, up from 91; Raleigh 991, up from 799; Summers 83, up from 67; and Wyoming 142, up from 124.