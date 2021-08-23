Covid accelerates in state

According to Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia is headed down the wrong road as all key Covid-19 numbers jumped substantially over the weekend.
At a press briefing on Monday, a day when the FDA had given its approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and Princeton Community Hospital ordered all of its employees to be vaccinated, Gov. Justice avoided issuing any mandates of his own, either for masks or vaccines, but said that West Virginia was headed toward restrictions and more deaths.
None of the reported Covid numbers were good. Current active cases in the state jumped by 1,737 to 10,543, a nearly 20 percent spike since last Friday morning’s report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). It was the highest that number had been since early February.
The positive test result on Monday was in double digits again, at 11.44 percent, the highest since hitting 12.63 percent on Jan. 5, at the height of the worst statistical days in the state’s efforts to control the spread of the highly contagious disease.
The governor came to the briefing armed with his own discouraging and concerning statistics.
“West Virginia is seeing a 26 percent increase in positive cases in people that are fully vaccinated and a 21 percent increase in breakthrough cases requiring hospitalization for people that are fully vaccinated,” Justice said.
“We have also seen a 24 percent increase in deaths of people who are fully vaccinated in the last eight weeks.”
Because of that, Justice said his top concern is to get approval from the federal government to allow West Virginians, those at least 60 years old who had their vaccinations completed more than four months ago, to get booster shots.
On Monday, the state reported eight additional deaths since the Friday report, pushing the total to 3,016.
Also on Monday, the state’s color-coded map that measures the prevalence of Covid-19 had 23 counties in red – the color category denoting the highest transmission and positivity rates on a five-color scale.
Of the nine counties in The Register-Herald market, six were in red. Only Fayette and Summers were not, but they were in orange, one color category away.
On Friday, 16 counties of the state’s 55 had been in red.
“We’re on a pathway to have masks. We’re on a pathway to end up with virtual school in a lot of situations and we’re on a pathway to a lot more people dying,” Justice said during the briefing at the state capitol. “If this thing continues to escalate, every single one of those things is still on the table.”
Not all of the key metrics had been updated on Monday, including hospitalizations, patients in intensive care units and patients on ventilator support, but all of those had risen substantially since early July, intubations shooting up by nearly 10 times, from six on July 4 to 57 last Friday.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president and executive dean for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state’s coronavirus czar, said health officials were “very worried” about the continued spike in cases in the state.
“We are starting to see this inflection point – a 10-times increase in the number of cases since the first week of July,” Marsh said. “We know the time is now to give any life-saving measures that we can possibly do for our residents.”
He added that the state could no longer wait to take action.
“We’re going to be underwater like many other places,” Marsh said. “The way to reduce that surge is to be aggressive and vaccinate.”
State InterAgency Task Force Director Jim Hoyer said 11,280 doses of vaccine had been administered during the past few days in West Virginia.
According to the DHHR’s online database home page, 50.3 percent of the state’s population had been fully vaccinated as of Monday. Of those eligible for a vaccine, 12-year-olds and up, 57.9 percent had been fully vaccinated. Leading the way, those 65 and up, 79.9 percent had been fully vaccinated.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 49-year-old woman from Wayne County, a 67-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 68-year-old man from Upshur County, a 70-year-old man from Raleigh County, a 53-year-old man from Preston County, an 88-year-old man from Lincoln County, an 84-year-old woman from Logan County and a 62-year-old woman from Logan County.