COVID-19 will likely increase need for utility, housing assistance

Raleigh County will likely see an increased need for housing and utility assistance, with more people needing help to keep their homes, Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) Executive Director Ron Cantley said on Thursday.
Cantley made his prediction after the Federal Reserve System released the results of an April survey of 3,899 community organizations, financial institutions, governmental agencies and nonprofits in the U.S. He said that RCCAA is still waiting to receive federal dollars from the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Mary Chipps, executive director of the nonprofit West Virginia Community Action Partnership, said Friday that the CARES Act funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce for West Virginia will be just under $11.2 million, which is an increase from the $7.5 million that her agency typically receives in other years.
On Friday, Chipps said the funding, which will be in the form of Community Service Block Grants, had not yet been released.
Conducted by the 12 Federal Reserve banks and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the study is titled "Perspectives from Main Street: The Impact of Covid-19 on Communities."
The survey found that 69 percent of respondents said COVID-19 and efforts to curb the spread of the virus had disrupted local economic conditions and that they expected recovery to be difficult.
The study found that income loss, business impacts, health concerns, and basic consumer needs were the most frequently cited impacts of COVID-19; 35 percent indicated it will take more than 12 months for their communities to return to the conditions prior to the disruption from COVID-19; 72 percent of respondents indicated COVID-19 is having a significant disruption on their entity, with 41 percent expecting to bounce back quickly after recovery begins; nearly 66 percent of respondents indicated demand for their services has increased or is anticipated to increase, and 55 percent noted a corresponding decrease or anticipated decrease in their ability to provide services.
Cantley's organization participated in the survey.
"The survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank, while informative, may or may not convey the reality of an uncertain future," Cantley stated. "With that said, based on the information we do have, Raleigh County Community Action is anticipating an increased need for mortgage assistance, rental assistance, and utility assistance for people that are currently housed.
"We are in the process of designing programs to expend any new CARES Act dollars in that fashion," he added. "Other needs may arise also.
"With growing unemployment and people with minimal savings already living from pay day to pay day, we do think it is likely keeping people housed will be crucial," said Cantley. "So far, though, none of this CARES Act funds has reached our agency. We anticipate and hope those funds arrive soon.
"If you look at the socioeconomic data for our area, there are a lot of people that operate on thin margins," he said. "They don't have a lot of room for error or problems."
The Federal Reserve study showed that 25 percent of respondents reported that their agencies could operate for less than three months in the current financial environment without exhibiting financial distress, although Cantley said RCCAA is not at risk.
"Thanks to the blessing of previous good financial stewardship, we feel we will be able to serve the great people of Raleigh County for many years to come," said Cantley. "We were built to help our community in challenging times."
Cantley and his staff are among the state's 16 community action associations, which are nonprofit agencies that aim to fight poverty.
Chipps on Thursday said the $11.19 million will be delivered in the form of Community Service Block Grants via the Department of Health and Human Services to the state. The Department of Commerce will disburse the money.
Ninety percent goes directly to community action agencies, while the state may keep up to five percent for administrative costs. The remainder is used for technical and training assistance by the West Virginia Community Action Partnership.
Chipps said under normal guidelines, a local community action agency may use CSBG funds to serve clients who fall within 125 percent of federal poverty guidelines. This year, the agencies may place the cut-off at 200 percent.
"They felt there would be more people who have been affected by the COVID-19, and there would be more of a need, so they decided to increase it up to 200 percent," she said. "So they'll be able to help more people that might have lost a job, had extra expenses."
Cantley said RCCAA is anticipating additional CARES Act funding in the form of an increased emergency solutions grant.