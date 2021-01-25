Covid-19 vaccination clinics planned across West Virginia for residents 65 and older

CHARLESTON — Today Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for Covi-19 Vaccines announced the Covid-19 vaccine clinics that will be held this week through Operation Save Our Wisdom.
This week’s clinics are available for West Virginians who are 65 years of age and older.
The free vaccination clinics will be held in Berkeley, Braxton, Brooke, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Hardy, Kanawha, Logan, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Randolph, and Wyoming counties. Residents from any county in West Virginia may access an appointment at any of the vaccination clinics listed, regardless of their county of residence.
Many clinics are listed as full as they are utilizing existing waitlists. However, West Virginians can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the West Virginia Covid-19 Vaccine Registration System at vaccinate.wv.gov. All clinics require appointments and walk-ins will not be accepted. The community vaccination clinic model will continue to be used each week and additional locations will be added as vaccine supply increases.
Clinics set for this region include:
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Wyoming County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christina Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874. By appointment only.
Greenbrier County (ALL CLINICS FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Virginia State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901. By appointment only.
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Rainelle Medical Center, 176 Medical Center Drive, Rainelle, WV 25962. By appointment only.
Friday, January 29, 2021
Wyoming County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christina Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874. By appointment only.
Mercer County (FULL: Will utilize existing waitlist.)
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Princeton Rescue Squad, 701 Stafford Drive, Princeton, WV 24740. By appointment only.
Saturday, January 26, 2021
Raleigh County
9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Beckley Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. By appointment only; call 304-254-2433.