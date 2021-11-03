Covid-19 vaccination approved for kids; shots not everywhere yet

Covid-19 vaccinations for elementary-age children received the green light from federal health officials Tuesday, but that does mean parents should rush to pediatrician offices or pharmacies to get the shot for their children just yet.
In southern West Virginia, some health care providers say it will likely be next week before they begin administering the new Covid vaccine approved from children age 5 to 11.
Jason Gevenosky, a pharmacist at Eppy’s Drug in Beckley, said he placed an order with West Virginia earlier in the week for the new pediatric Covid vaccine but was waiting on correspondence to confirm the number of doses Eppy’s would receive as well as when they would arrive.
“I heard that the email just came in from the state approving (kids' Covid vaccines) this morning, but I haven’t had time to read the email yet,” Gevenosky told The Register-Herald Wednesday morning.
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were administered to children in some states on Wednesday after it received a recommendation from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisers, followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, on Tuesday.
These were the final two hurdles necessary before administration of the children’s Covid vaccine could begin.
Gevenosky said the Pfizer Covid vaccine for children is different from the ones already on their shelves, which is why he assumes there is a delay in its availability.
“The difference with this is previous Pfizer vaccines have all been the same vaccine,” he said. “The booster is the exact same thing as the first dose, which is the exact same thing as the second dose. This is going to be a different formulation with a different drug completely, and we are going to have to wait to get those shipped.”
According to The Associated Press, thousands of pediatricians pre-ordered doses, and Pfizer began shipments soon after the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Friday to authorize emergency use. Pfizer said it expects to make 19,000 shipments totaling about 11 million doses in the next several days, and that millions more will be available to order on a weekly basis.
The doses for 5- to 11-year-olds are one-third the amount given to teens and adults. They are being shipped in their own vials with a special orange cap to avoid mix-ups with the adult-size doses.
The children’s vaccine also requires two doses three weeks apart, plus two more weeks for full protection to kick in. That means children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be covered by Christmas.
Andrea Lannom, a public information officer with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, informed The Register-Herald Wednesday via email that the Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) for West Virginia Vaccines received the first of the nearly 50,000 pediatric vaccines earlier this week at its hubs.
She added JIATF is working with the West Virginia Department of Education, Community Health Centers (school-based health clinics included), pharmacies and local health departments on distributing the pediatric Covid vaccines.
When it comes to the distribution of these vaccines, Lannom explained that West Virginia operates three hubs, which received vaccines shipped overnight from the manufacturer.
“JIATF then manages the vaccine requests from hospitals, pharmacies, health departments, community health centers and primary care providers. Once approved based on inventory, providers pick up their vaccines from their supporting hub,” Lannom wrote.
She also stated that providers started picking up the vaccines Wednesday to start vaccine administration immediately, following final CDC approval.
Gevenosky said the closest JIATF hub to Eppy’s is in Charleston.
An employee with the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department said they were anticipating receiving vaccines next week and had yet to finalize plans on how they would be administered but information would be available on the health department’s Facebook page when they were ready.
The Associated Press reported that Walgreens planned to start kids’ vaccinations at their pharmacies on Saturday and said parents could sign up starting Wednesday online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens. CVS was also accepting appointments online and by phone for vaccinations at select pharmacies starting Sunday.
The initial pediatric vaccines received by West Virginia will cover about 35.4 percent of children ages 5 to 11 in West Virginia based on 2019 Census data, which lists the population of that age group at 141,285.
However, the number of pediatric vaccines shipped to West Virginia is likely higher than 50,000 as those numbers do not include pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy program, Lannom said.
“For pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy program, they will receive a separate allotment, and this allotment is expected to ship from Pfizer this week,” Lannom wrote in her email.
According to the CDC website, CVS Pharmacy, Kroger Co., Walgreens and Walmart are among the retail pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy program.
The federal government has also promised enough vaccines to protect the nation’s 28 million kids in this age group.
“We’ve been preparing for weeks for these vaccines for our kids to be approved,” Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday. “We were ready to go and we’ve hit the ground running.”
Dr. Jessica McColley with Cabin Creek Health Systems joined the governor's news conference by video to administer the vaccine to her 7-year-old son, Jacob.
More information about the vaccine and where to get it can be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Vaccine.aspx.
— The Associated Press contributed to this article.