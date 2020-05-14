COVID-19 testing to prioritize minority residents

Minority Beckley residents and others may receive a COVID-19 test Friday and Saturday at Raleigh County Commission on Aging, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely than their white neighbors to become seriously ill if they are infected by the novel coronavirus, emerging studies show.
Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) have developed a statewide plan to increase COVID-19 testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in medically underserved counties in West Virginia.
“This effort aligns with Gov. Justice’s strategy to increase testing among vulnerable populations to more effectively slow the spread of this disease,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, state health officer and commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Gov. Justice directed the DHHR to develop an advisory group to assist in community outreach and education related to COVID-19 in African Americans, Latinos and other minorities in the state of West Virginia.
"We’re getting the word out about how important testing is in these communities, and now we’re ready to put our plan into action to help save lives.”
Julia Raifman, assistant professor of health law, policy and management at Boston University School of Public Health in Massachusetts, co-authored one of the studies on COVID-19-related health outcomes among minorities.
"We found that there were large disparities in the proportion of people at risk of COVID-19 from minority and low-income populations," Raifman told U.S. News.
Raifman reported that decades of disparities in education, housing, jobs and stress levels have contributed to an excess risk of chronic disease based on race, ethnicity and income, and that the same issues are exacerbating the COVID-19 crisis.
The first recorded West Virginian to die from COVID-19 was Viola Horton, an 88-year-old black woman from Marion County who is believed to have contracted the illness while singing at church in mid-March, The Gazette-Mail reported.
Rick Hood, 62, also a churchgoer and Marion County resident, died of the disease on Good Friday. Hood, who is also black, was the second West Virginian whose life was lost to the illness.
In April, black residents made up half of the infected patients in Marion County, although they comprised just 3 percent of the population.
Statewide, blacks make up about 3.6 percent of the population, 8.1 percent of the Raleigh County population and 21.9 percent of the Beckley population, according to 2020 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The West Virginia testing plan was developed by the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, DHHR and WV National Guard (WVNG) and targets residents who have struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing, according to a press release from the Governor's Office.
This optional testing will be free and available to all residents in selected counties, including people who don't have symptoms.
Residents who want to be tested must bring a driver's license or another form of personal identification with them when they come to the RCCAA building.
Children and teens 17 and under will be tested, but they must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.
Testing will be prioritized for counties with higher cases of positive COVID-19 transmission.
The following counties have been identified for testing: Berkeley, Cabell, Fayette, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Mineral, Monongalia and Raleigh.
DHHR and local jurisdictions with support from the WVNG will conduct the testing in Berkeley, Jefferson, Mercer and Raleigh counties on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Raleigh (Beckley): Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St.
Mercer (Bluefield): Bluefield State College Harris-Jefferson Student Center Lower Parking Lot, 219 Rock St., Bluefield
Additional testing for Cabell, Kanawha, Marion and Monongalia counties will be May 22-23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fayette, Kanawha and Mineral counties on May 29-30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with locations to be determined and announced at a later date.
The existing testing sites will be utilized to include use of the WVNG mobile testing units to reach remote areas. Additional areas that require testing and additional dates for testing will be assessed and announced later.