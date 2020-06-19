The third COVID-19 test performed on a local nursing home patient was negative, a spokeswoman for the facility reported Friday.
Kristin Anderson of Stonerise Health, the corporation which owns the 201-bed Harper Mills nursing home and rehabilitation center in Beckley, said Friday that a single patient at Harper Mills had been tested three times for COVID-19. The patient received a positive test on June 17.
The third test result on Friday was negative.
Anderson said Friday that the patient had been admitted to a Safe Harbor unit — a private, isolated unit at the nursing home for newly admitted and re-admitted patients. All patients at Harper Mills stay in a Safe Harbor for 14 days upon first entering the facility. They are tested for COVID-19.
After 14 days, if the COVID-19 test is negative, the patient enters the general population.
Harper Mills workers use extra personal protective equipment in the Safe Harbor unit. They also remain isolated from the rest of the staff and residents.
On Monday, a patient was admitted to the Safe Harbor, said Anderson. Harper Mills nurses performed a COVID-19 test, which is the protocol.
Shortly after admission to the Safe Harbor unit, the patient had to be transferred to Raleigh General Hospital for symptoms that were not related to COVID-19.
On Wednesday, while the patient was at the hospital, the COVID-19 test that had been administered at Harper Mills showed a positive result.
Anderson said Raleigh General performed a second COVID-19 test on the same patient. The result was negative.
On Thursday, a third COVID-19 test was administered to the patient, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The third test showed a negative result on Friday, Anderson said.