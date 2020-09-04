Covid-19 spreading more rapidly in W.Va.

Fayette County, as of Friday, improved its standing on the state’s color-coded Covid tracking map, moving out of crippling “orange” territory into the yellow. Mercer County moved across the line in the other direction.
Saturday at 9 p.m., the definitive map for the opening week of school will be posted online. Schools in orange will have to start the school year via remote learning with all athletic competitions sidelined.
For now, Fayette County sits at 9.77 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average. Mercer is at 10.45. The cut line is 10.0.
The backdrop to the map-making is a state that is wrestling, and currently struggling against, a spike in confirmed Covid-19 cases and accelerating spread of the disease.
On Friday, the state had earned the dubious distinction of posting the country’s highest rt rate – the effective reproduction rate – which measures the average number of people who become infected by a single carrier. If it’s above 1.0, Covid-19 will spread quickly. If it’s below 1.0, infections will slow.
On July 18, the rate stood at 0.90. On Friday, it had risen to 1.22.
Also, the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 192 new cases of Covid-19, a daily testing rate of 4.96 percent and six more deaths.
New cases of Covid-19 have been on the rise since early July but have been hitting record highs in recent days.
Friday was the 12th consecutive day the DHHR has reported 100 or more daily cases of Covid-19 for an average of 163 cases per day. Over the past seven days, the total is 1,258 cases for a daily average of 180.
Correspondingly, the state’s daily positive test rate has been high – 4.96 percent on Friday, 5.75 on Thursday, 4.93 on Wednesday and 6.95 on Tuesday.
Gov. Jim Justice said long ago that a reading over 3.0 percent would be the tipping point to move him to act. So far, he has closed bars in Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University, which has fallen into the most restrictive red zone with a seven-day rolling average of 26.78.
In the past week, the state has counted 41 Covid-related deaths to push its total to 243.
On Friday, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 88-year-old woman from Logan County, a 76-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 97-year-old woman from Mingo County, an 84-year-old man from Logan County, a 73-year-old woman from Kanawha County, and an 81-year-old man from Kanawha County.
Fayette County reported eight more cases of the disease in Friday’s DHHR tally, raising its total to 377. Mercer County’s total, 331, was up by eight as well. Raleigh County, meanwhile, added nine cases to its total which stood at 386 in the DHHR report.
Friday's seven-day rolling averages and corresponding colors for southern West Virginia counties were: Fayette, 9.77, yellow; Greenbrier, 2.06, green; McDowell, 2.43, green; Mercer, 10.45, orange; Monroe, 31.21, red; Nicholas, 5.25, yellow; Raleigh, 7.21, yellow; Summers, 1.70, green; Wyoming, 5.60, yellow.
Meanwhile, in Monongalia County, where the bars have been closed again, where a number of WVU students are facing disciplinary actions for breaking campus rules of behavior during a pandemic, where confirmed cases jumped by 35 overnight, where 85 have tested positive on campus over the past three days moving its daily positive test rate over that time to 10.6 percent, its seven-day rolling average came in at 26.78 – red on the map.
Prep football teams in the county were told Friday, after the color-coded map had been published, that they would not be allowed to play their games on the opening night of the season.
Cases per county: Barbour (34), Berkeley (819), Boone (151), Braxton (9), Brooke (98), Cabell (564), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (9), Fayette (377), Gilmer (20), Grant (143), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (126), Hardy (75), Harrison (287), Jackson (208), Jefferson (378), Kanawha (1,582), Lewis (36), Lincoln (124), Logan (511), Marion (224), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (331), Mineral (146), Mingo (266), Monongalia (1,294), Monroe (127), Morgan (40), Nicholas (56), Ohio (292), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (323), Raleigh (386), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (34), Summers (21), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (280), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (318), Wyoming (70).