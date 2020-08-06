Covid-19 spread slows in southern W.Va.

The spread of Covid-19 cooled a bit on Thursday, statewide and across southern West Virginia, with Wyoming County tacking on more cases than any other in The Register-Herald’s primary market.
Wyoming County, according to the DHHR tally, added five confirmed cases of Covid-19. But the Wyoming County Health Department is reporting 32 confirmed cases with one suspected case, 13 active cases and three hospitalizations.
Raleigh and Fayette counties each had three more cases Thursday, upping their respective totals to 203 and 137, while Nicholas County added two. Mercer and McDowell counties each posted one additional case, cutting into their recent accelerated rises. Greenbrier and Summers counties, meanwhile, stayed level over the past day.
Statewide, the state received 4,800 lab results on Thursday with 116 positive tests for a positive test rate of 2.42. In total, the state has 307,255 lab results, representing 17.28 percent of the state’s population. There have been 7,277 positive tests for a positive test rate of 2.42 percent.
Even Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University where Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all bars to close for the time being, showed progress against spread of the disease, staying at 913 total cases from Wednesday’s report.
Logan County continues to be a hot spot, registering 14 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, pushing its total to 176. Two weeks ago, Logan had 63 confirmed cases.
Steve Browning, administrator for the Logan County Health Department, has blamed the county’s recent spike on a couple of factors – returning vacationers and church gatherings.
“We had a few church outbreaks that were primarily related to a gospel group and then just one on its own that was separate from that,” Browning told MetroNews. "Then it was their contacts that started to become positive.
“Those two factors, with the contacts becoming positive, all sort of started to balloon our numbers really quick.”
On Monday, Gov. Justice included Logan County on his outbreak list along with Mercer County, specifically the Princeton Health Care Center, and Raleigh County.
“Logan County’s population surely is not that significant as far as the total population of this state,” Justice said at the time.
“It is absolutely ridiculous to have 100 cases in Logan County.”
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab tests/probable cases): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (647/28), Boone (95/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (60/1), Cabell (358/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (5/0), Fayette (137/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (96/1), Greenbrier (88/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (103/4), Hardy (56/1), Harrison (206/1), Jackson (160/0), Jefferson (288/6), Kanawha (863/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (79/0), Logan (176/0), Marion (175/4), Marshall (125/3), Mason (53/0), McDowell (48/1), Mercer (174/0), Mineral (114/2), Mingo (154/2), Monongalia (913/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (34/1), Ohio (262/3), Pendleton (57/1), Pleasants (9/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/22), Putnam (177/1), Raleigh (203/7), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (194/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (230/12), Wyoming (29/0).