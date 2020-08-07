A recent spike in Covid-19 cases across southern West Virginia is being blamed on vacationers returning from Myrtle Beach, an outbreak “of our own doing,” according to a leading voice in the Justice administration.
On Friday, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported three more deaths, two in Mingo County, pushing the state total to 127.
The state agency confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old woman from Pleasants County and a 66-year-old man and a 73-year-old man, both from Mingo County.
While the numbers were up by 3.8 percent on Friday across The Register-Herald’s nine-county market, Gov. Jim Justice and his health care experts are looking squarely at alarming numbers in Logan County, where 33 additional cases were reported. Two weeks ago, the county had reported 66 cases. On Friday the number was 209 – more than three times greater.
At the governor’s Friday morning press briefing, State DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said he had his “eyes opened” when talking with health officials in both Logan and Mingo counties on Thursday.
“These cases are coming from West Virginians who are traveling out of West Virginia and who are going to Myrtle Beach and other areas, but primarily Myrtle Beach, and bringing the disease back with them,” Crouch said at the press briefing.
“We are seeing a huge outbreak in southern West Virginia that is of our own doing,” Crouch said.
“Tourism is not the problem. They are not bringing it to us. This is West Virginians who are bringing it back,” Crouch said.
Gov. Justice has blamed the spread previously on trips to Myrtle Beach, and he repeated that Friday.
“Think about it, it’s Myrtle Beach. That’s where a lot of the problem has come from,” Justice said.
Elsewhere in southern West Virginia, the numbers in McDowell County are now eclipsing those in Raleigh and Mercer counties, hot spots this past week.
On Friday, the DHHR reported nine more cases in McDowell County, ahead of five more in Raleigh County and three in Mercer County.
Fayette and Greenbrier counties also added three to their respective totals while Monroe and Wyoming counties each added two, Nicholas added one and Summers stayed at seven total cases.
In those nine counties, cases increased by 28, from 738 to 766.
Statewide, the positive test rate moved up a bit from Thursday, registering at 2.66 percent with 140 positive tests from 5,260 lab results.
In total, the state’s positive test rate ticked up to 2.38 percent with 312,521 lab results, of which 7,433 were positive.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (658/28), Boone (97/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (61/1), Cabell (364/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/1), Doddridge (5/0), Fayette (140/0), Gilmer (16/0), Grant (116/1), Greenbrier (91/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (105/4), Hardy (57/1), Harrison (213/1), Jackson (162/0), Jefferson (288/6), Kanawha (885/13), Lewis (28/1), Lincoln (81/0), Logan (209/0), Marion (179/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (54/0), McDowell (57/1), Mercer (177/0), Mineral (115/2), Mingo (156/2), Monongalia (918/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (25/1), Nicholas (35/1), Ohio (263/3), Pendleton (39/1), Pleasants (11/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (101/21), Putnam (185/1), Raleigh (208/7), Randolph (204/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (15/0), Summers (7/0), Taylor (55/1), Tucker (11/0), Tyler (13/0), Upshur (36/3), Wayne (198/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (42/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (231/12), Wyoming (31/0).
— MetroNews contributed to this report.