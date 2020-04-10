When the Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation (GVCF) and its partners, United Way of Greenbrier Valley and Homes for White Sulphur Springs, announced only a week ago they were joining forces to raise and administer a COVID-19 Response fund, their stated aim was “a quick turnaround” in awarding grants from the fund to local nonprofits.
Although the process continues, the program already has achieved the quick turnaround organizers sought.
After a whirlwind week, GVCF announced Thursday on social media that $47,217 in COVID-19 Response grants had been awarded to 12 organizations that are taking care of seniors, students, health care workers, members of the workforce and the region’s most vulnerable individuals.
Additional Greenbrier Valley organizations, agencies and faith-based groups seeking COVID-19 program support are still welcome to apply for grant funding online at unitedwaygreenbrier.org/covid19.
Grant recipients thus far are:
• Feeding Seniors
• The Marvel Center
• Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County
• Gateway Industries Inc.
• Mountaineer Food Bank
• Monroe County Coalition
• Greenbrier County Committee on Aging
• High Rocks Educational Corporation
• Wellspring of Greenbrier Inc.
• Alderson Ministerial Association
• Ronceverte Public Library
• Greenbrier County Health Alliance
Tax-deductible donations to the fund also are still welcome.
Those wishing to lend support to the fundraising effort can do so by visiting GVFoundation.org/donate-contact and specifying in the comments section “Disaster Recovery Fund.” If one prefers a certain service area (students, seniors or workforce), that should be noted as well.
Checks can be made out to GVCF and mailed to P.O. Box 1682, Lewisburg WV 24901.
