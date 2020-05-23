Twenty-four more people have tested positive with COVID-19 in the past day as state businesses attempt to open.
According to the Saturday afternoon tally from the Department of Health and Human Resources, the state agency had received 1,930 new lab results since Friday afternoon, resulting in a daily positive test rate of 1.24 percent. Overall, the state has collected 84,677 lab results with 1,729 positive results for a 2.04 percent rate. There have been 72 deaths.
The state continues to trend ahead of the rest of the nation in testing with 4.71 percent of its population having been tested while the national figure is 4.05 percent. All border states lag both West Virginia and national testing rates.
Fayette County registered another confirmed case, pushing its total to 43 – by far the most of any county in The Register-Herald’s primary market of southern West Virginia.
Berkeley County in the Eastern Panhandle continues to lead all other counties in the state with 260 cases.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (260/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (43/1), Gilmer (9/0), Grant (8/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (15/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (36/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (143/3), Kanawha (208/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (48/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (120/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/0), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (38/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/0), Preston (15/4), Putnam (31/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/1), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (48/3), Wyoming (3/0).