Another round of grants has been distributed to nonprofit entities in the Greenbrier Valley, bringing the total disbursed by the COVID-19 Relief Fund this month to $86,042.
The fund is overseen by United Way of the Greenbrier Valley with money raised in partnership with the Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation. To date, the fund has raised $143,545, according to a United Way social media post.
In addition to the 12 organizations, agencies and faith-based groups announced as recipients on April 9, the following nine entities have also been awarded grants as of April 17:
l Union United Methodist Church Community Food Pantry
l White Sulphur Springs EMS
l Monroe Ministerial Association
l North Central WV Community Action
l Pocahontas County Senior Citizens
l Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley
l United Methodist Emergency Food Pantry (Peterstown)
l Family Refuge Center
l Pocahontas County Family Resource Network
Those who are interested in supporting this endeavor may visit UnitedWayGreenbrier.org/covid19.
To apply for funding related to COVID-19 relief and response, Greenbrier Valley entities are invited to visit UnitedWayGreenbrier.org/covidfund.
