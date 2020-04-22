Another round of grants has been distributed to nonprofit entities in the Greenbrier Valley, bringing the total disbursed by the COVID-19 Relief Fund this month to $86,042.

The fund is overseen by United Way of the Greenbrier Valley with money raised in partnership with the Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation. To date, the fund has raised $143,545, according to a United Way social media post.

In addition to the 12 organizations, agencies and faith-based groups announced as recipients on April 9, the following nine entities have also been awarded grants as of April 17:

l Union United Methodist Church Community Food Pantry

l White Sulphur Springs EMS

l Monroe Ministerial Association

l North Central WV Community Action

l Pocahontas County Senior Citizens

l Shepherd’s Center of Greenbrier Valley

l United Methodist Emergency Food Pantry (Peterstown)

l Family Refuge Center

l Pocahontas County Family Resource Network

Those who are interested in supporting this endeavor may visit UnitedWayGreenbrier.org/covid19.

To apply for funding related to COVID-19 relief and response, Greenbrier Valley entities are invited to visit UnitedWayGreenbrier.org/covidfund.

