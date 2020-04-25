Although COVID-19 hasn't hit Wyoming County as hard as people in surrounding counties, it is taking a huge toll on the county budget.
The average coal severance tax revenue per quarter is about $312,000, Assessor Mike Cook explained.
However, with the mines closed for most of March due to the virus, that amount fell to just over $200,000, Cook said.
“And April is going to be a total washout, so it's going to get worse,” Cook noted.
Additionally, March is usually a slow month for tax collections, but April is much busier.
With the courthouse closed to visitors and Gov. Jim Justice extending the tax deadline until May 1, April has been extremely slow, Cook said.
“We're trying to make it as convenient as possible for people to pay their taxes and conduct courthouse business,” Jewell Aguilar, county clerk, emphasized.
Although the courthouse is closed to visitors, employees are on the job, still working every day.
Taxes can be paid online or by mail. Car licenses can also be obtained by mail.
However, many county residents won't pay online or by mail, according to officials.
To that end, a yellow dropbox, courtesy of the Pineville Lions Club, has been installed at the side entrance of the courthouse to make it more convenient for residents to drop off their tax payments or other documents. Receipts and licenses will be returned by mail.
As a result of the drop in revenue, county commissioners will try to make budget cuts in places where people won't see it, explained Jason Mullins, commission president.
“We've always been a commission that operates well within our budget. We don't want to cut back on essential services,” Mullins emphasized.
“Residents can still get most everything they need at the courthouse; we just have to do it a little differently,” Mullins said.
It is the same situation in the municipalities.
“City hall is closed. People are not able to come in, face-to-face, to transact business,” explained Mullens Mayor Jenny Ann Martin.
“Businesses are closed. So, in the long term, it will cost B&O (business and occupation) taxes.
“We are conducting (traffic) court again, but missed a couple of weeks.
“We can’t rent the Veterans Building and Community Room,” Martin noted.
Mullens officials just approved their budget for the coming fiscal year.
“We are always conservative and operate with caution in regard to finances,” Martin said.
Not only is the pandemic reducing county revenue, it is also increasing costs.
Plexiglass shields have been ordered, but not delivered, for all courthouse offices.
Gloves, masks, and hand sanitizers have also been ordered for courthouse employees and poll workers for the June 9 primary election. Those orders have yet to be delivered.
The clerk's office has mailed every registered voter in the county an application for an absentee ballot due to COVID-19. Once those applications are returned, then the ballots have to be mailed out.
Usually, the county mails out 200 absentee ballots for an election, Aguilar said. This time, however, they've already received 1,000 applications.
There are 17,000 registered voters in Wyoming County, Cook said.
“Imagine if only half of them send back the application,” he said.
The costs related to COVID-19 should be reimbursed from federal and state sources, according to officials.
“I have to brag on our courthouse employees; they have showed up for work every day throughout this thing. They've done what has to be done,” Mullins emphasized.
“They've run to the door to help people when they had to, whatever had to be done, and never once have I heard any one of them complain.
“These are scary times, but they are making accommodations to help people and are going above and beyond.”
Mullins also lauded employees working at the compactor stations across the county.
“The commission agreed early on with this thing that we had to keep the compactor stations open,” Mullins said. “We had to keep the garbage going out of the county or we would have another major health problem on our hands.
“These guys are out there every day, doing their job. And they've done it the right way to keep anybody from getting sick. They've also gone above and beyond,” Mullins said.
One curious result of the virus is that the number of marriages has increased during the crisis, Aguilar said.
Her office is again trying to make that as painless as possible while still protecting residents and courthouse employees.
Through a combination of phone calls and the mail, residents can get their marriage licenses, she said. The service, however, is open only to Wyoming County residents.
With courthouses in other counties closed as well, some services have also been temporarily suspended. As a result, there has been an increase of residents from surrounding counties trying to obtain a license in Pineville.
“I see brighter days ahead,” Mullins emphasized. “We will get through this. We've been through difficult times before and we'll get through this.
“Hopefully, in a very short time, this will all be a memory.”