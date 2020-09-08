As some children headed back to school in most counties across the state, the daily positive test rate for Covid-19 shot up to 6.02 percent – among the higher readings in West Virginia to date – according to the Department of Health and Human Resources daily tally.
Labor Day produced fewer test results, 1,280, in the DHHR report, down from an average of 3,723 over the previous week.
As a consequence, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported Tuesday, 86, dropped below the century mark for the first time in 16 days.
Whatever daily spread that was reflected in the Tuesday report was happening outside of the nine-county region that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market.
Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Summers and Wyoming counties all stayed level from the previous day, and Fayette County, which had been struggling with a recent spike, dropped back one to 420 cases. Nicholas County picked up one case, while Raleigh County added two.
Fayette County, classified as orange on the state’s back-to-school metrics map, saw its seven-day rolling average of cases drop to 11.45 from 12.46, edging closer to yellow territory where it would be able to open its schools and allow its prep athletics teams to compete.
Wyoming County moved into the highest rates category, green, as its rolling average dropped to 0.70.
Mongongalia County, where West Virginia University postponed face-to-face instruction until Sept. 28 at the earliest because of a sharp spike of cases among its student population, added 32 more confirmed cases in Tuesday’s report.
Covid-related fatalities in the Mountain State hit 250 with the DHHR confirming the deaths of three people – a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old woman from Putnam County and an 85-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (35), Berkeley (837), Boone (157), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (595), Calhoun (19), Clay (29), Doddridge (13), Fayette (420), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (132), Hardy (76), Harrison (304), Jackson (219), Jefferson (394), Kanawha (1,737), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (522), Marion (232), Marshall (134), Mason (123), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (147), Mingo (282), Monongalia (1,433), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (58), Ohio (297), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (142), Putnam (352), Raleigh (393), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (50), Wayne (300), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (72).