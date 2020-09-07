Covid-19 rate back up on Monday

After the state’s daily positive test rate on Sunday dropped below Gov. Jim Justice’s 3.0 percent mark that he said would move him to action, it had bounced back to 3.79 percent on Monday.
Driving the rate higher were 163 new cases of Covid-19 reported Monday by the Department of Health and Human Resources – marking the 15th consecutive day the DHHR had logged at least 100 new cases.
The DHHR also reported another death Monday, along with three more on Sunday.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old woman from Kanawha County on Monday, and on Sunday announced the deaths of an 81-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old woman from Logan County and a 68-year-old man from Monroe County – a resident of the Springfield Center nursing home in Lindside. All of the county’s six deaths from Covid-related causes have been connected to an outbreak at the nursing center.
Monroe County had improved its Covid count enough by Saturday that a state panel of health experts pushed it on the state’s Covid-metrics map into orange territory from the most restrictive red. On Saturday, the county had registered 27.98 cases per 100,000 on a seven-day rolling average – above the orange threshold. But the panel determined that Monroe’s status, because of improving numbers, should be changed to orange, the Department of Education stated in a press release Saturday night.
Monroe County continued to make gains in Monday’s DHHR report, adding five more confirmed cases in the past two days and lowering its rolling average to 15.02, closer to yellow territory of 3.1 to 9.9.
Fayette County, where school will open this week via distance learning protocols, saw its rolling average climb over the weekend, from 11.45 on Saturday to 12.46 on Monday. On Monday, it reported 23 more cases of Covid-19 than it had on Saturday.
This will be the second week in which athletic teams in Fayette will not be able to compete against other teams.
Mercer County, which posted an orange score of 13.13 on Saturday, saw its rolling average improve to 9.73. It will need to stay below 10.0 to open its schools to instruction and to get its teams back on the field. The county, according to the DHHR, has added six confirmed cases of Covid-19 since Saturday.
Greenbrier, Summers and Nicholas counties were in green territory, the best of the four color categories, while three others – Raleigh, Wyoming and McDowell – were safely inside yellow parameters.
Nationally, the U.S. is averaging about 40,000 coronavirus cases a day, down from a peak in late July that topped 70,000, but nearly twice the level at summer’s start, according to a database kept by The New York Times.
Health officials are concerned about controlling the virus with the start of the school year, flu season and cooler temperatures this fall.
As of Monday night, the U.S. had recorded 6.3 million cases and 189,168 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University database.
Cases per county: Barbour (35), Berkeley (831), Boone (157), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (589), Calhoun (18), Clay (29), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (76), Harrison (301), Jackson (217), Jefferson (389), Kanawha (1,731), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (519), Marion (230), Marshall (134), Mason (120), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (147), Mingo (280), Monongalia (1,401), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (57), Ohio (297), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (350), Raleigh (391), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (46), Wayne (298), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (72).