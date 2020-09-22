Covid-19 presented challenges for tourism industry

LEWISBURG — Everything appeared to be coming up roses for the Greenbrier Valley’s tourism industry in the early months of the 2019-20 fiscal year. The lingering shadow of the deadly flood of 2016 had faded, and a major marketing study pinpointing targets for future industry growth was rolled out to great fanfare in February.
“Fiscal year 2020 was on its way to being a record year,” Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Executive Director Kara Dense noted. “And then the bottom dropped out in March.”
Government-ordered business shutdowns prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic brought the promise of a record year for tourism to a screeching halt.
Issuing the CVB’s annual report to the Greenbrier County Commission and Lewisburg City Council this month, Dense outlined the steps her agency had taken to help keep restaurants and shops functioning, albeit on a much reduced level. The effort took strength and flexibility, she said.
The first step was to provide information to local residents about closings, re-openings and how to go about accessing restaurant meals and products from local retailers. By the end of May, that outreach expanded regionally, and today the CVB is initiating conversations with the Valley’s usual clientele in Roanoke, Va.; Washington, D.C.; Chicago and the Charleston/Huntington area.
“Our number one job is to tell people to visit,” Dense said.
An online marketing campaign made a quick pivot possible — essential with the shifting virus numbers and restrictions — and kept expenses in check during a time rife with budget cuts.
“We think it’s been successful,” Dense said, pointing out that the Greenbrier Valley’s tourism industry has prospered when compared to many larger cities.
Much of that prosperity is the result of the Valley’s rural appeal to travelers who are leery of crowded cities and attractions in the Covid era.
“We have everything visitors are looking for,” Dense commented.
On that list are small towns, outdoor activities, a relatively low virus rate and the promise of proper social distancing and mask protocols being followed.
“We fit the bill with all of those things,” Dense said.
To capitalize on visitors’ priorities, the CVB is in the midst of a trial run of marketing packages that include restaurants, activities and accommodations through Brier Properties, which owns several lodging establishments in Lewisburg.
On the horizon is the “White Sulphur Springs Virtual Happy Hour,” a one-hour online event slated for Oct. 1 in which 20 people will talk about the good things happening in the Spa City, and an online segment of the CVB’s popular Tourism Talks on Oct. 15 that will focus on marketing.
“It’s been a rough seven months, but we’ll come out of this on the other side,” Dense said.
