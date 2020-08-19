As Gov. Jim Justice was hosting Dr. Deborah Birx, Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the nation's Coronavirus Task Force, at the West Virginia Capitol to discuss efforts being made to combat the spread of COVID-19 and reopen the state, county officials in Monroe were dealing with their first Covid-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility, according to reporting by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
The Monroe County Health Department reported two positive tests among residents, four with staff and two hospitalizations.
The Department of Heatlh and Human Resources (DHHR), whose numbers trail local health department reporting, had the county picking up two confirmed cases on Wednesday, upping its overall total to 22.
“We are working closely with the facility to identify additional cases and conduct contact tracing,” the health department’s statement said. “Health and safety measures have already been implemented by the facility.”
The outbreak is at the Springfield Center in Lindside, a part of Charleston-based Stonerise Healthcare.
Bluefield College, too, was experiencing problems.
College officials announced Wednesday that it will go virtual with its classes the rest of the week after 19 students, all on the football team, tested positive for Covid-19. Football practices have been suspended for a week.
Josh Cline, Vice President of Institutional Advancement for the college, said the students have been quarantined and isolated and most show mild symptoms with five asymptomatic.
Meanwhile, the governor has further extended the bar ban in Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University. The extension, requested by both county commissioners and the university, is until Aug. 31.
WVU is reporting 99 students and five members of the staff and faculty having tested positive for Covid-19.
Statewide, the positive test rate was low at 2.14 percent, with the overall rate at 2.38 percent.
The DHHR confirmed two deaths on Wednesday – a 72-year-old woma from Cabell County and a 69-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
Regionally, while the DHHR’s daily report listed Wyoming County with 47 confirmed cases, the same as on Tuesday, county health officials reported to The Register-Herald that they have confirmed 52 cases and one suspected case. Two are hospitalized and 19 cases are active.
Also in the DHHR report, Greenbrier County backed up by one case, its total falling to 95.
Raleigh County added four more cases, according to the DHHR, pushing its total to 310. Fayette County added three cases, McDowell and Mercer counties each added one. Nicholas and Summers counties stayed flat at 40 and 19 cases respectively.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (748), Boone (124), Braxton (10), Brooke (79), Cabell (478), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (178), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (90), Hancock (115), Hardy (64), Harrison (247), Jackson (172), Jefferson (309), Kanawha (1,122), Lewis (28), Lincoln (111), Logan (380), Marion (203), Marshall (131), Mason (77), McDowell (67), Mercer (245), Mineral (128), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,003), Monroe (22), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (228), Raleigh (310), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (86), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (221), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (47).