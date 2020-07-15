The Kanawha county health department announced Wednesday afternoon that it had tracked at least 24 cases of Covid-19 to the North Charleston Apostolic Church in Charleston. The outbreak affects 19 Kanawha County residents, four Putnam County residents and one Logan County resident.
A press release from the county health department said that church leadership had voluntarily agreed to close for three weeks in order to conduct deep cleaning throughout the building. Congregants are asked to isolate. KCHD is assisting other counties investigate the outbreak.
“We don’t want to discourage people from going to church,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “In the middle of a pandemic, people may need spirituality more than ever. But Covid-19 is still out there and, we have to be very careful.
"Please consider attending services electronically, especially if you’re at high risk for complications from Covid-19,” Young said. "If you are attending an in-person service, wear your mask, keep six feet between you and other congregants and wash your hands frequently.”
The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) count is lagging the count by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, which announced Wednesday that there were 467 confirmed cases. The DHHR has identified 442 confirmed cases.
Positive test results for Covid-19 remained relatively high for West Virginia on Wednesday, settling at 3.09 percent after 150 new confirmed cases were identified out of 3,141 lab results.
The continued spike in state numbers pulled the overall positive test rate up to 2.09.
Monongalia County continued its upward trend, leading the state with 624 total cases with 28 new confirmed cases.
In its Wednesday report, the DHHR confirmed the Covid-19 related death of a 77-year old man from Wood County, the state’s 98th such victim.
In southern West Virginia, Raleigh County’s total continued to climb, up by two to 83 from the previous day. Fayette County added five confirmed cases, Greenbrier added three, McDowell County added one, Mercer County added four while Monroe, Nicholas, Summers and Wyoming County all stayed level.
The DHHR reported that there are now 217,786 total lab results with 4,557 of them coming back positive.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable cases): Barbour (23/0), Berkeley (531/19), Boone (46/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (32/1), Cabell (197/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (89/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (45/0), Hancock (47/3), Hardy (47/1), Harrison (131/0), Jackson (148/0), Jefferson (256/5), Kanawha (442/12), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (12/0), Logan (41/0), Marion (116/3), Marshall (71/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (34/2), Monongalia (624/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (158/0), Pendleton (17/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (86/21), Putnam (93/1), Raleigh (83/3), Randolph (192/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (22/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (136/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (38/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (186/9), Wyoming (7/0).