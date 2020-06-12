Health officials in Greenbrier County are reporting community spread of COVID-19 in Greenbrier County where nine new cases of the virus were reported in a 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday.
The original person infected had traveled outside the state and apparently became infected with COVID-19, county health officials reported. Once returning to Greenbrier County, the person came in contact with family members and a larger group of residents.
Greenbrier County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Bridgett Morrison told MetroNews that as of Friday afternoon there were nine positive cases with the possibility of more.
“There’s a lot of potential people that could have been exposed,” Morrison said. “Obviously we are completing our contract tracing but there are a lot of people that could have exposed to this.”
Morrison said her department is performing contact tracing on everyone that’s been exposed to specific people and to the specific setting.
“Anyone that’s worried needs to go get tested,” Morrison said.
A free and open testing event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dorie Miller Park in Lewisburg.
The nine who have tested positive in connection with the community spread are recovering, according to health officials.
“There’s a few people who do not have any symptoms at all but the rest are having mild, cold-like symptoms,” Morrison said.
“Unless you truly have significant allergies you should treat as you could be contagious,” Morrison said.
Anyone seeking information is ask to call the Greenbrier County Health Department at 304-645-1787.