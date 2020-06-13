An outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at Graystone Baptist Church, a Greenbrier County church in Ronceverte, as health officials on Saturday announced up to 17 new confirmed cases.
The outbreak caught the attention of Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Justice ordered the DHHR, West Virginia National Guard, and Greenbrier County Health Department to respond to this outbreak.
The Greenbrier County Health Department is managing the outbreak with cooperation from the church. Contact investigation is underway.
Gov. Justice has ordered the National Guard to begin decontamination of the church, beginning Sunday. The church has been closed for 14 days.
“I want to strongly encourage all West Virginians, especially when in church settings, to follow the guidelines and use every other pew, maintain social distancing, and please wear masks,” Gov. Justice said. “A lot of the attendance at our churches are those that are elderly and at higher risk, so we are cautioning everyone to strictly follow our guidelines.
“As I have said many times, we will have stormy seas before we get a vaccine, so it is imperative that we strictly follow the guidelines or the seas will only get rougher.”
Justice has directed the West Virginia National Guard and DHHR in collaboration with the Greenbrier County Health Department to host two additional free testing events on Sunday and Monday at Dorie Miller Park in Lewisburg from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing was held at the park on Saturday.
“I encourage anyone that has any level of concern to come and be tested,” Justice said.
The Greenbrier County Health Department announced on its Facebook page that the church leadership is working with the health department “to insure all people exposed have been contacted and tested.”
“The National Guard will be disinfecting the church, and church services have been discontinued at this point until further notice,” the post stated.
“The health department encourages all those who are having symptoms or feel as if they have been exposed to be tested. And also continue to advise everyone to practice social distancing, good hygiene and wearing masks while in public.”
Health Department officer Dr. Bridget Morrison said the point of origin has been traced back to one person who contracted the virus and then traveled to Greenbrier County, attended a recent church service with over 100 congregants present and interacted with others in the community. Contact tracing is also being done in the new cases.
“This has been our concern all along because people have become more relaxed and not paying attention to social distancing, wearing masks and other good hygiene practices,” Morrison said Saturday. “There has been a potentially large exposure to others in Greenbrier County.”
Also on Saturday, a previously scheduled drive-through testing site for the virus was completed with over 400 tests administered. Health officials confirmed the testing period will be continued on Sunday and Monday due to the recent outbreak.
The communitywide free testing, scheduled two weeks ago, began Friday at Dorie Miller Park in Lewisburg. This was part of an overall strategy by Justice to combat the spread of the virus by providing access to those who may not have the ability or means to be tested, said LPN Tia Humphreys, of the Greenbrier County Health Department.
“The governor ordered high-density testing be made available to increase testing for all populations, including the uninsured, those without a primary health care provider and those who don’t routinely have access to health care,” Humphreys said. “This testing may also be able to discover anyone who is asymptomatic and otherwise would not be tested because they are showing no signs of the virus.”
The tests were conducted by members of the West Virginia National Guard. People drove their vehicles through a lined-off area of Dorie Miller Park to register, and then COVID-19 nasal swabs were administered. The entire process took less than five minutes, and participants never left their vehicles. Those who registered for the test were provided with a website to access their results.
Assistance with the testing event was also provided by Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Greenbrier Valley Mobile Health and St. James Episcopal Church in Lewisburg.
This new outbreak pushes the total of positive COVID-19 found in Greenbrier County to 26, although as of Saturday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services website listed the county with 13 confirmed cases, six active cases and seven recovered cases.
The DHHR report typically lags the county report. Morrison said the discrepancy could be due to how the DHHR counts an individual as being positive in correlation to the county the person resides in and certain rapid-response COVID-19 tests need additional results before being posted to the website.
Officials from the Graystone Baptist Church could not be reached for comment via a phone number published on their Facebook page. Anyone seeking information about being tested is asked to call the Greenbrier County Health Department at 304-645-1787.