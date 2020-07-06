The spike in Covid-19 infections across the United States is real – and the numbers of confirmed cases here in West Virginia and across the southern reaches of the state are on the rise, too.
On Monday afternoon, the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,442 total cases – a rise of 93 from the previous day that also pushed the daily positive test rate to 4.02 percent.
Since July 1, the state has received 463 positive results out of 13,758 lab tests for a positive test rate of 3.37 percent.
Raleigh County has been experiencing a sudden rise in cases. On June 1, it had 15 total cases. As of Monday afternoon’s DHHR tally, the county had reported 62 cases, up 10 from July 1.
But it was not alone.
Mercer County has been recording a spike as well. Its Monday total was 57. On June 1, it had recorded 13 cases, and on July 1 the number was 44. Greenbrier County has gone from nine cases on June 1 to 59 cases on July 1. Now, six days later, it is at 66 confirmed cases, according to the DHHR.
Fayette County continues to lead all counties in The Register-Herald’s primary market in southern West Virginia with 72 confirmed cases on Monday. On June 1, it had 50 and on July 1, 66.
Even some of the less populated counties in the region are reporting spikes. Monroe Couty is at 15 cases now when on June 1 it had but six. Nicholas County is now at 14 cases.
Wyoming and Summers counties remain outside the norm with few cases, each respectively reporting seven and six cases, according to the DHHR Monday afternoon tally.
In nine southern West Virginia counties – Fayette, Greenbrier, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming – the total of confirmed cases has nearly tripled since June 1, going from 111 to 301. In the first week of July, cases increased by 44, or 17.1 percent.
Overall, the DHHR is reporting 188,875 lab results with 3,442 total cases and 95 deaths for a positive test rate of 1.82 percent and a mortality rate of 2.76 percent.
Across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 2,886,267 cases and 129,811 deaths through Sunday for a death rate of 4.50 percent.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab tests/probable cases): Barbour (17/0), Berkeley (474/18), Boone (24/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (14/1), Cabell (161/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (11/0), Fayette (72/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (66/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (29/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (79/0), Jackson (145/0), Jefferson (240/5), Kanawha (346/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (9/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (85/3), Marshall (43/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (57/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (285/14), Monroe (15/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (14/1), Ohio (109/1), Pendleton (13/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (73/16), Putnam (68/1), Raleigh (62/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (119/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (18/0), Wirt (5/0), Wood (124/8), Wyoming (7/0).