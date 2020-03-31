West Virginians should expect to practice social distancing until the end of the summer, a local physician who offered the region's first drive-up COVID-19 testing center advised this week.
Dr. Ayne Amjad said Monday that it is likely that the threat of COVID-19 — a new coronavirus for which this is no vaccine and a global pandemic that has infected thousands around the world and is predicted to kill anywhere from 100,000 to 2 million people in the U.S. alone — will not be under control until at least the end of the summer.
One West Virginian had died of COVID-19, and as of Tuesday 162 of 4,143 residents who were tested in the state were confirmed to have the virus, which started in China in December.
As of Tuesday, John Hopkins University was reporting 846,156 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide with on Monday, with 41,494 deaths.
The United States leads the world in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the same data analysis by John Hopkins, with more than 181,000 cases and 3,606 deaths. Americans have been told to avoid nonessential travel and gatherings of more than 10 people until at least April 30.
State residents have been under a "stay at home" order issued by Gov. Jim Justice since the night of March 24. The order directs Mountaineers to stay at home, except for travel for essential needs. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has cautioned those in the U.S. to stand at least six feet apart, to wash hands frequently, to quarantine themselves and to get tested if they are ill and to avoid congregating.
The goal of the order is to "flatten the curve," or to slow the spread of the virus so that U.S. hospitals are not overwhelmed by seriously ill COVID-19 patients.
According to Amjad, Americans will likely need to follow the measures for around six months.
"Just social distance until September, and use hand washing until we are able to flatten the curve," she said.
History seems to support Amjad's statement that a global pandemic can take six months — not six weeks — to conquer.
When the so-called "Spanish flu" spread around the world in 1918, at least 110 lives in Raleigh County were lost. The local deaths started in September and continued until the end of March, according to Scott Worley of the Raleigh County Historical Society.
Worley said that local history proves that congregating before a virus is completely eradicated from a community will end in the death of friends and family.
"The takeaway is, they were practicing pretty much the same stay-at-home orders and social distancing we practice today," Worley said. "They closed the schools.
"They closed social interaction at churches, taverns, pool halls," he said. "They would start feeling confident that there hasn't been any deaths, or a few cases for a few days, and (they would say) 'Let's go back to normal.'
"And it would occur somewhere else," Worley continued.
Among the lost were a 30-year-old doctor who contracted the virus while treating patients, a 17-year-old girl and her infant, a newspaper editor and an Army serviceman in his mid-20s.
One family — a 20-year-old influenza patient who died in labor, her newborn and her husband — all died within 48 hours of one another and were buried in the same grave.
Their names on local gravestones are a reminder that a local virus is personal and can claim the lives of people that are known and loved by their families and communities, said Worley.
The Raleigh Historical Society erected a marker at First Baptist Church in Beckley to remember those lost. The church served as an emergency infirmary for influenza patients, who had grown too numerous to be treated at the local Beckley Hospital, said Worley.
Mayor Rob Rappold and local health officials have identified Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center as a place to treat some patients, in case of a COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.
Worley shared his research into the Spanish flu, in an effort to encourage social distancing and to alert current Raleigh residents of the dangers of returning to normal living before the virus is fully eradicated.
Pandemic comes to Raleigh County
The 1918 influenza pandemic was the most severe pandemic in recent history, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that about 500 million people around the world — one-third of the world's population in 2018 — became infected.
The virus killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide and impacted 40 percent of U.S. Army and Navy soldiers, according to historians.
LiveScience reports that it had a 10 percent death rate, making it the deadliest pandemic in modern history, and that young people ages 20 to 30 were most affected.
The 1918 flu was caused by an H1N1 virus that had genes of avian origin, meaning it had started in birds. People later became infected and passed it to other people.
The world's experts have not agreed on the nation where the flu started, though the CDC website reports that American soldiers fighting in World War I returned from Europe and brought the virus with them. The virus entered the United States in the summer of 2018, according to LiveScience.
Worley said that the flu first showed up in Raleigh County in September 1918. By mid-October, he said, a large number of Raleigh residents were becoming ill and dying.
One of the local victims of Spanish flu was Worley's own uncle, Ash Worley of Beaver. Ash joined the Army and was sent to Camp Meade in Maryland, where he is believed to be one of 77 soldiers and one of 19 West Virginia soldiers who died of the virus at Camp Meade.
Ash died on Oct. 9, 1918, in his mid-20s. He became a footnote in family history, said Worley.
"Except for my grandfather, no one was alive that had known him," Worley said.
The city's only hospital, a newer facility called Beckley Hospital, had 25 beds when the flu invaded Raleigh County. When Beckley Hospital was overwhelmed by flu patients, the city and medical professionals turned First Baptist Church into a "flu hospital," where influenza patients received treatment.
Worley's research shows that residents of Beckley, Mabscott, Sullivan, Glen Daniel, Lester, Slab Fork, Lanark, Raleigh, Stotesbury, Shady Spring, Lillybrook, Cabell, McAlpin, Blue Jay, Eccles, Sprague, Riley, Ghent, Cranberry, Affinity, Skelton, Pemberton, Dorothy, Beaver, Sophia, Wright, Leckie, Wickham, Winding Gulf, Table Rock, Bacontown and Mount Tabor were among the dead.
Eccles, especially, was hard hit by the flu, along with other coal camps around the county.
The flu claimed the life of Dr. Robert Jarrell, a 30-year-old physician who was treating flu patients.
"He fell ill on Oct. 14, 1918, and died 11 days later," Worley reported.
W.L. Ramsey, editor of The Fayette Journal, died of the virus. On Oct. 25, 1918, 17-year-old Inez Willy and her baby died of flu.
"You can kind of go through the cemeteries here, and if someone died, particularly if they were young, any time from about October of 1918 up through March 1919, it's a pretty good bet they died of the flu," Worley reported. "These were young people."
A 20-year-old woman identified only as "Mrs. Charles Beard" had the Spanish flu when she died in childbirth. Her baby and her husband died within two days, and they were all buried together, said Worley.
Brothers Natalie Caminiti, 32, and Pietro Caminiti, 26, both of Mabscott, died on Nov. 20, 1918.
"Just to kind of give you a taste, during one nine-day period, the priest (Father J.P.T. Holzmer) at (St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church) said there was a death in his congregation every day for one nine-day period," Worley reported. "If you sit in your congregation, and you look around, you think about that.
"An undertaker said that they had to handle eight bodies in 24 hours."
Others, like Beckley Mayor Herbert Stansbury and a Raleigh County health officer, became ill but did not die, Worley said.
President Woodrow Wilson was also struck, he said.
Social distancing
Worley said West Virginia Health Department and the American Red Cross told Raleigh residents to stay out of stores, pool halls, taverns, churches and schools.
"By the middle of October 1918 ... any place where people congregated, they had shut down," he reported.
After a wave of deaths in mid-October, local residents practiced the same social distancing techniques that West Virginians are practicing in 2020 under Gov. Jim Justice's "stay at home" order, said Worley.
The strategy worked.
Several weeks of social distancing had lessened the number of flu cases reported to the local health department. People became stir-crazy and wanted to go out again, he reported.
Local merchants and media were among the biggest culprits for encouraging Beckleyans to end their self-quarantines, Worley said.
Businesses urged local residents to shop for Christmas.
"Big sale! Ladies' suits!" Worley quoted an ad in a local newspaper. "Right across from the announcement of Uncle Ash dying is an advertisement for a store, 'Come do your Christmas shopping today!'"
By early December, health officials thought the flu hospital at First Baptist Church was no longer needed. On Dec. 16, 1918, Worley said, staff burned the patients' bedding and scrubbed down the church, believing they were finished with the Spanish flu.
However, people had already begun to congregate in large numbers, and, within 24 hours, said Worley, another outbreak struck.
A wave of flu patients had to be hospitalized, and eight of them were brought to First Baptist, which was reopened to patients within a day of its closure.
Minnie Walker of Leckie, who died on Dec. 19, 1918, was among those who died that Christmas. Her oldest child also died.
The December influenza outbreak did not deter local media and businesses from encouraging people to shop, said Worley, as shown by a newspaper editorial that was published on the day Walker died.
"There were three papers here at that time," he added. "A paper wrote this article, right before Christmas on the 19th (of December 1918), saying that people in good health should be able to come and go as the please, (that) there should be no interference with holiday shopping, except they can't be out in great numbers."
As a result, flu deaths continued into the early part of 1919, he said.
Bridegroom James Rutherford died on Jan. 8, 1919 — the day he was set to marry Clarice Hatcher. Both lived in Beckley, in the section that is now Johnstown Road.
One department store's newspaper ad in mid-January even used the Spanish flu as a "hook."
"In the middle of January 1919, a Beckley newspaper ran an ad that stated, 'The dreadful epidemic of Spanish influenza has kept the ladies so close at home that our store is overstocked with the latest assortment of ladies' suits,'" Worley quoted. "You can see these ads, and it's like, 'Hey! Come on out!'
"The flu symptoms would seem to abate," explained Worley. "People would relax, and they would start to go out and congregating, and school would reopen.
"Even the newspaper reports were 'There's not a quarantine. If you're feeling healthy, come out and go as you please. There won't be any holiday restrictions,'" Worley summarized.
While the official number of Spanish flu deaths in Raleigh County was reported by health officials as 110, Worley said it is much more likely to be higher. A number of coal camp and rural community dwellers likely buried family members without making an official report to county officials. The Raleigh Register, a newspaper at the time, estimated the deaths to be at least 150.
The last known victim of Spanish flu in Raleigh County was identified as 51-year-old "Mrs. Chester Stanley" of Mount Tabor on March 29, 1919, Worley said.
Worldwide, an estimated 50 million people died of the "Spanish flu," although an actual number has impossible for historians to calculate.
Worley said that history in Raleigh County shows that local residents stopped the practice of social distancing before the Spanish flu was completely eradicated, sending their children back to school and going to local shops while the virus was still a threat.
The premature congregating, which was encouraged by local media and businesses, kept the Spanish flu active in Raleigh County and killed more local residents than necessary, he said.
"We learn from history," he said. "That's the biggest takeaway."