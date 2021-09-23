CHARLESTON — The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in vaccine clinic as well as a drive thru testing clinic in Beckley.
On Thursday, Sept. 23, the free testing and vaccination clinic will be at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.
For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.