Confirmed cases of Covid-19 and deaths from the disease continued to add up across southern West Virginia over the weekend – and now into the week.
On Tuesday, the Department of Health and human Services reported six more deaths related to Covid-19 on top of a weekend when eight people were added to the death toll at the troubled Princeton Health Care Center, a nursing home in Mercer County where 13 people have now died of the disease, according to various reports.
Confirmed cases of the disease across a nine county area in southern West Virginia have jumped by 512 people since July 14, from 352 to 864, a 145 percent hike.
And as with the cases over the weekend, Tuesday’s tally struck close to home, including two more people from Mercer County and one from Wyoming County – all women.
On Tuesday the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old woman from Logan County, a 71-year-old woman from Wyoming County, an 89-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 82-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 89-year-old woman from Grant County and an 83-year-old woman from Grant County.
The state’s death toll now stands at 147 people – 23 more than a week ago Monday and 36 more than two weeks ago.
The deaths have followed a surge in the past month of confirmed cases of Covid-19. Statewide, the number of confirmed cases has shot up by 2,644 cases, from 4,407 on July 14 to 7,051 on Tuesday, a 60 percent increase. Deaths over that same time have numbered 27, going from 97 to 124, 1 28 percent increase.
Mercer County has reported 13 deaths related to Covid-19, all related to the Princeton Health Care Center (PHCC), according to the Bluefield Daily Tepegraph.
The deaths reported Sunday out of the Princeton nursing home included an 80-year-old woman, an 87-year-old woman, an 86-year-old woman, a 79-year-old woman, a 91-year-old man, a 78-year-old woman, an 89-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man.
Brenda Donithan, interim administrator at the Mercer County Health Department, told the Bluefield newspaper that two more deaths were confirmed Monday after the count had jumped from three to 11 over the weekend.
The deaths from the PHCC occurred over the course of the last few weeks, but had not been reported in an official capacity due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department, DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said in a press release Sunday morning.
On July 31, the medical director of the health department resigned, the administrator announced her retirement and the chair of the County Board of Health resigned.
On Tuesday, the Mercer County Commission decided unanimously that it would choose two new members of the beleaguered board of health on Friday.
A motion during the Tuesday morning meeting by Commissioner Greg Puckett asked the state to end the terms of the three current members and appoint an entirely new five-member health board. It was rejected for a lack of a second.
But a motion to keep those three members and appoint two new ones was then passed unanimously.
In Raleigh County, confirmed cases jumped by 26 on Sunday and then another two on Monday and three more on Tuesday, pushing its total to 251. On July 11, the county’s number of confirmed cases was 73.
The sudden rise in Raleigh numbers over the weekend was propelled by an outbreak at Pine Lodge in Beckley, a Genesis HealthCare nursing and rehabilitation center located at 405 Stanaford Rd near Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, where 33 residents and 13 staff members – as of Monday – had tested positive for Covid-19. Raleigh Health Department Nursing Administrator Candance Hurd has not returned repeated phone calls from The Register-Herald seeking information.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state health officer, reported that state officials are emphasizing to local health departments and hospitals that it is important to get out timely and accurate and crucial information to the public.
Mercer County is experiencing a similar rise in new cases. On July 11, it had 62 cases. As of Tuesday, its count stood at 203.
In Tuesday’s DHHR report, Fayette County has added nine cases since Saturday, two since Monday, to see its total rise to 153.
Greenbrier has added but one case since Saturday, McDowell and Wyoming counties have added three in that time, Summers four, while Nicholas and Monroe counties have stayed flat at 36 and 20 total cases, respectively.
CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (672/27), Boone (105/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (66/1), Cabell (399/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (153/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (120/1), Greenbrier (93/0), Hampshire (76/0), Hancock (108/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (229/3), Jackson (165/0), Jefferson (289/7), Kanawha (947/13), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (94/0), Logan (246/0), Marion (188/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (63/0), McDowell (60/1), Mercer (203/0), Mineral (123/2), Mingo (180/2), Monongalia (933/17), Monroe (20/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (36/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (199/1), Raleigh (251/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (14/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (37/3), Wayne (210/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (244/12), Wyoming (34/0).