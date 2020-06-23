Two more West Virginians have died from Covid-19 related causes, bringing the state’s total to 92.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year-old woman from Lewis County and a 66-year-old woman from Clay County.
The DHHR reported in its Tuesday afternoon update that 20 people have tested positive out of 1,264 lab results received since Monday afternoon for a 1.58 percent positive test rate. Overall, the state’s test rate is 1.67 percent with 154,881 lab results producing 2,593 positive tests.
The state’s positive test rate is better than the U.S. rate (8.33 percent) and all those of all bordering states: Maryland - 13.61 percent, Pennsylvania - 12.31 percent, Virginia - 10.48 percent, Ohio - 6.90 percent and Kentucky - 4.30 percent.
West Virginia continues to trend ahead of the nation and of all boring states, having tested 8.68 percent of its population.
After a recent uptick in confirmed case, Raleigh County stayed at 33 cases in the previous 24 hours as did Greenbrier (51) and Fayette (59) counties, both of which had recently posted spikes.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable cases): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (420/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (88/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (262/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (23/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (146/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (74/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (52/12), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (55/4), Wyoming (7/0).