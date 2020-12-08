Covid-19 continues to claim southern West Virginians

Five more people from southern West Virginia have died from Covid-related complications, according to state reporting on Tuesday, joining 24 others in the second highest daily tally of deaths during the pandemic.
On Saturday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 30 deaths, the most for any one day.
As cases and deaths rise across the country, they are doing the same in West Virginia.
The state death count is accelerating. In October, the state counted 103 deaths – an average of 3.3 per day. In November, the count was 278, an average of 9.3 deaths per day. In the past seven days, there have been 112 deaths, an average of 16 per day.
The most recent deaths included three elderly women from Greenbrier County – a 97-year-old, a 90-year-old and a 97-year-old – and a 70-year old woman from Fayette County and a 75-year-old man from Raleigh County.
“Over the past few days, we have lost an additional 29 West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones, we also encourage all residents to recognize the continued need to take every possible step to slow the spread of this disease.”
So far, from the Justice administration’s perspective, that means wearing masks and little more. Gov. Jim Justice has resisted additional measures, including some that he embraced in the spring like shutting down nail and hair salons, barber shops, restaurants, fitness centers and bars. The governor, in his thrice weekly pandemic briefings, says calming the surge of cases and deaths is a matter of personal responsibility – wearing masks, washing hands and socially distancing.
But a spike that began in early November is picking up steam.
In Tuesday’s report, the DHHR said there were 932 more daily Covid cases, driving up the daily positive test rate to 6.14 percent – the eleventh consecutive day over 5.0 percent – and the overall rate to 3.91 percent, the highest it has been since a 4.11 reading on April 22.
In a sliver of improvement in the Tuesday report, active cases fell 14 to 19,677 – breaking a month-long string of daily advances dating back to Nov. 4.
Hospitalizations, however, rose to 646 while 187 people with Covid-19 were in intensive care units – both record numbers.
Across the country over the past week, there has been an average of 201,778 Covid-19 cases per day, an increase of 17 percent from the average two weeks earlier, according to the New York Times database. At least 1,533 new coronavirus deaths and 202,424 new cases were reported in the United States on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday night, according to a John Hopkins University database, there have been 285,880 Covid-related deaths and 15.1 million cases in the U.S.
In West Virginia, there has been 57,060 Covid cases so far and 8,312 in the last week for an average of 1,187 each day in this first week of December – a 139 percent increase over the first week of November when the state averaged 497 cases per day.
Across the nine-county region that serves as The Register-Herald’s primary market, a total of 119 new cases were reported Tuesday – 999 more than a week ago, Dec. 1. In the first week of November, the region reported an increase of 491 new cases.
Mercer, Raleigh and Greenbrier counties continue to set the pace of transmission across the region, reporting 29, 27 and 26 new cases Tuesday, respectively.
Other deaths reported Tuesday by the DHHR were an 85-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 77-year-old man from Mason County, a 59-year-old woman from Marshall County, a 62-year-old man from Lincoln County, a 90-year-old woman from Boone County, a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 76-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 54-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 81-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old man from Randolph County, a 92-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 67-year-old man from Mingo County, a 96-year-old man from Marshall County, a 74-year old woman from Jefferson County, an 81-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 93-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 53-year-old woman from Grant County, an 80-year-old woman from Putnam County, a 78-year-old woman from Hancock County, an 86-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old man from Wood County, a 62-year-old woman from Harrison County and a 65-year-old man from Cabell County.
Cases per county: Barbour (536), Berkeley (4,009), Boone (736), Braxton (153), Brooke (845), Cabell (3,470), Calhoun (92), Clay (161), Doddridge (147), Fayette (1,272), Gilmer (225), Grant (507), Greenbrier (707), Hampshire (476), Hancock (1,035), Hardy (420), Harrison (1,747), Jackson (798), Jefferson (1,638), Kanawha (6,478), Lewis (290), Lincoln (490), Logan (1,160), Marion (1,104), Marshall (1,538), Mason (685), McDowell (693), Mercer (1,581), Mineral (1,645), Mingo (1,062), Monongalia (3,738), Monroe (432), Morgan (373), Nicholas (442), Ohio (1,850), Pendleton (139), Pleasants (136), Pocahontas (277), Preston (871), Putnam (2,310), Raleigh (1,832), Randolph (808), Ritchie (215), Roane (223), Summers (302), Taylor (443), Tucker (204), Tyler (188), Upshur (579), Wayne (1,220), Webster (89), Wetzel (481), Wirt (141), Wood (3,191), Wyoming (876).