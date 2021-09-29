While hospitalization statistics related to the treatment of Covid-19 remained near or at record highs across West Virginia, the number of active cases in the state fell to 13,344 in the Wednesday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources. That was down nearly 200 cases from the day prior and well off the record 29,744 set two weeks ago Thursday on Sept. 16.
Because of continued data reconciliation with official death certificates, the DHHR reported 64 more deaths on Wednesday, 26 of which were in the daily report and 38 through reconcilliation.
Hospitalizations were at 974 in the Wednesday online report, down from 1,000 the day prior and the record 1,012 set Sept. 24. According to the DHHR, 81.4 percent of Covid hospitalizations are of patients who have not been vaccinated.
The number of patients in intensive care units climbed to 298, another record; 86.9 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.
The number of Covid patients on ventilator breathing support was off by 4 falling to 187; 90.4 percent of those patients are unvaccinated. A record 195 was set a week ago Saturday on Sept. 25.
The DHHR reported 1,496 new cases in the Wednesday tally, slightly below the seven-day average of 1,513 new daily cases.
Of the state’s nearly 1.8 million people, 49.1 percent are fully vaccinated while 56.0 percent have had at least one shot.
The DHHR has confirmed the Covid-related deaths of a 75-year old female from Upshur County, a 74-year-old male from Clay County, an 86-year-old female from Doddridge County, a 68-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year-old female from Marshall County, a 71-year-old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year-old female from Upshur County, a 60-year-old male from Preston County, a 65-year-old female from Fayette County, a 62-year-old female from Harrison County, an 80-year-old male from Harrison County, a 72-year-old male from Logan County, a 93-year-old female from Pleasants County, a 94-year-old male from Jefferson County, a 74-year-old male from Harrison County, a 72-year-old male from Harrison County, a 61-year-old female from Wayne County, a 76-year-old female from Harrison County, a 44-year-old male from Hancock County, a 69-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year-old female from Fayette County, a 78-year-old female from Tucker County, a 52-year-old female from Doddridge County and an 87-year-old female from Upshur County.
Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 88-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 67-year-old female from Clay County, a 53-year-old male from Upshur County, a 74-year-old male from Harrison County, a 51-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 48-year-old female from Jackson County, a 73-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 76-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old male from Tyler County, a 91-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year-old male from Hancock County, a 54-year-old male from Cabell County, a 67-year-old female from Randolph County, an 86-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year-old male from Upshur County, a 64-year-old female from Marshall County, a 79-year-old male from Calhoun County, a 67-year-old male from Upshur County, a 77-year-old male from Nicholas County, a 50-year-old female from Clay County, an 88-year-old female from Harrison County, a 53-year-old female from Wetzel County, a 68-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year-old female from Cabell County, a 54-year-old female from Marion County, a 76-year-old male from Boone County, a 53-year-old male from Mercer County, a 57-year-old male from Upshur County, a 75-year-old male from Fayette County, a 77-year-old female from Gilmer County, a 54-year-old male from Tyler County, a 55-year-old male from Randolph County, a 53-year-old male from Wetzel County, a 63-year-old female from Boone County, a 64-year-old male from Kanawha County, and a 72-year-old male from Wood County.
Current active cases by county across The Register-Herald’s primary market: Fayette (308), Greenbrier (279), McDowell (236), Mercer (546), Monroe (71), Nicholas (198), Raleigh (544), Summers (98) and Wyoming (169).