The pace of Covid-19’s climb in southern West Virginia took a breather Thursday as Raleigh County reported two additional cases and Fayette County stayed flat.
The bad news from the daily afternoon Department of Health and Human Resources press release was confirmation that a 55-year-old woman from Mason County had died, becoming the state’s 103rd person to die from Covid-related causes.
Wyoming County has been adding mass this week, and did so again on Thursday with three additional cases, according to the DHHR. The county’s health department, as detailed in another story in today’s newspaper, reported 18 confirmed cases of Covid-19. The state’s numbers often lag the count of counties.
Greenbrier added one Covid-19 case, as did McDowell County. Mercer County added two more cases.
Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University and where Gov. Jim Justice has extended a closure of bars for another 10 days, saw its total advance by another 16 cases. It now has tallied a total of 791 cases, by far the most of any of the state’s 55 counties.
So far, the DHHR has reported 250,942 lab results – 13.92 percent of the state’s population – with 5,550 returning positive for a cumulative rate of 2.21 percent. With 73 positive test results returned Thursday out of 3,417 lab specimens, the daily positive test rate came in at 2.14 percent.
DHHR has confirmed the death of a 55-year-old woman from Mason County. “Deepest sympathies are extended to the family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of DHHR.
In alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the dashboard includes probable cases, which are individuals who have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab tests/probable cases): Barbour (27/0), Berkeley (577/19), Boone (64/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (41/1), Cabell (241/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (107/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (37/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (54/0), Hancock (76/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (150/1), Jackson (151/0), Jefferson (272/5), Kanawha (594/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (37/1), Logan (63/0), Marion (146/4), Marshall (91/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (78/0), Mineral (85/2), Mingo (76/2), Monongalia (791/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (216/0), Pendleton (25/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (126/1), Raleigh (116/4), Randolph (199/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (35/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (166/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (207/11), Wyoming (15/0).